Global hydrogen investment has topped $110 billion, up $35 billion from last year, with total committed capacity exceeding 6 million tons (metric tons) per year (mtpa), says the Hydrogen Council.The global hydrogen industry has surpassed $110 billion in investments, according to the Hydrogen Council. The figure marks a $35 billion increase from last year. Since 2020, the global hydrogen sector has averaged a 50% year-on-year growth rate in committed investments. The council's inaugural "Global Hydrogen Compass" report identified 510 projects worldwide that are past final investment decisions, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...