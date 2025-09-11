Pearn Kandola LLP: Senovis joins Psychological Safety Week and Brings Renown AI Expert Ethan Mollick to Senior HR Leaders

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI transforms work at speed, HR is becoming one of the most structurally important departments in the modern organisation. To address this shift, Senovis, the strategic ecosystem for senior HR leaders, today announced its Silver Sponsorship of the first-ever Psychological Safety Week, and an exclusive AI-focused event, Inside Track: How AI is Rewriting Organizational DNA (25 September, online).

The 90-minute session will feature Ethan Mollick, named by TIME Magazine as one of the "Most Influential People in AI" and Professor at The Wharton School, alongside an expert panel to be announced soon.

This event marks a pivotal moment for UK senior HR leaders, as boards increasingly turn to CHROs to manage the intersection of AI adoption, workforce design, succession planning, and organizational governance.

With both psychological safety and AI-readiness hot on the agenda for many senior HR leaders, Senovis' sponsorship of Pearn Kandola's Psychological Safety Week made for a unique opportunity to combine two complimentary events and deliver maximum value for attendees.

Senovis events are typically member-only strategy sessions for CHROs and senior HR leaders. This open access edition will allow CHROs and senior HR leaders across the UK and beyond to sample the Senovis ecosystem, a blend of evidence based insights, peer collaboration, and direct access to world class expertise.

The timing couldn't be more critical. Recent evidence highlights that while 78% of organisations are piloting AI tools (McKinsey, 2025), only a fraction has integrated them into strategic workforce design, a gap Senovis aims to fill.

"AI, DEE&I, succession, these aren't side projects, they are structural levers of competitiveness," said Derek McKay, CEO of Senovis. "Senior HR leaders are now expected to shape the future of business rapidly in an ever-evolving landscape, not just respond to it. Senovis exists to ensure they have the insights and evidence to make better decisions, faster."

"AI changes how people experience work, and presents a level of uncertainty and change that can contribute to a VUCA environment." said Professor Binna Kandola, Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Pearn Kandola. "Without psychological safety, trust, and inclusive leadership, even the smartest of AI deployments will fail. That's why we're thrilled to have Senovis open up this session during Psychological Safety Week, to ensure Senior HR leaders are equipped to lead any transformation thoughtfully, not just react to it."

How do join Senovis' AI Session

Inside Track: How AI is Rewriting Organizational DNA

Date: Thursday 25 September 2025

Thursday 25 September 2025 Time: 11:15am - 1:00pm UK BST (online)

11:15am - 1:00pm UK BST (online) Confirmed Speakers: Ethan Mollick, AI Expert and Professor at The Wharton School Katie Obi, CPO OneAdvanced More thought leaders to be announced soon



Request a seat: https://www.senovis.com/redesigning-work-how-ai-is-rewriting-organizational-dna/?utm_source=Press+Release&utm_medium=Banner&utm_campaign=Senovis+Inside+Track

How to take part in Psychological Safety Week

This five-day free initiative will feature:

Daily expert-led live online events

Interactive workplace challenges

Downloadable toolkits and resources

Register for free at www.psychologicalsafetyweek.com

About Senovis

Senovis is the strategic ecosystem for the modern era of HR. Built exclusively for CHROs and senior HR leaders and powered by a global think tank of academics, economists, data scientists, organizational psychologists and practitioners. Senovis delivers evidence-based insight, peer collaboration, and strategic upskilling through formats including roundtables, briefings, masterclasses and its online Inside Track series.

About Pearn Kandola

Pearn Kandola LLP is a business psychology consultancy that has been transforming leaders, teams, and organisations globally since 1984. For more than four decades, the firm has worked with global organisations to apply evidence-based insights to make workplaces fairer and more effective.

Learn more: www.pearnkandola.com

