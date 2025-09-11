Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 11 September 2025 Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Dragon Trust (IAD) Invesco Asia Dragon Trust (IAD) delivered an 18.1% net asset value (NAV) total return (TR) over the 12 months to end-July 2025, supported by the strong performance of Asian markets, especially China and Hong Kong. The performance was ahead of the 16.4% return delivered by its benchmark index (MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan), reinforcing our confidence in the managers' strategy. The case for the trust's investments is often contrarian at the point of purchase and may take time to play out, but over the long term IAD has delivered returns above the benchmark and its peers. The fund does not structurally favour any region, with one of its current strongest convictions being a revival of consumption in China, and there have been signs of positive economic readings in this area. Additionally, the trust's share price TR in the last year was 21.5%, as the discount to NAV narrowed after the announcement of its merger with Asia Dragon Trust (DGN). Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com



