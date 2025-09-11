Half way through its three-year research program, the Pearl consortium of European research institutes has surpassed 21% efficiency on its flexible perovskite solar cells featuring bendable substrates and has demonstrated scalable roll-to-roll processes.An EU-funded research program consisting of ten European research organizations has fabricated a flexible perovskite solar cell on bendable substrates with an efficiency of 21.6%. The PEARL - Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells with Carbon Electrodes program is now more than halfway through its three-year research period, as it works towards a target ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...