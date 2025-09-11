Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Enterprise-grade eCommerce agency Bighorn Web Solutions announced the release of its new Shopify Data Connector, a custom integration designed to connect Shopify with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.





Initially designed to integrate with STORIS, the furniture industry's leading ERP, the connector can also be customized to work with virtually any third-party platform.

Key features of the Shopify Data Connector include:

Two-way synchronization of product, customer, and order data

Plug-and-play readiness for STORIS ERP

Customizable integrations for other data sources and platforms

Long-term support and flexibility to evolve with merchant needs

Unlike most SaaS-based connectors, the Shopify Data Connector is delivered as a one-time licensed solution, providing merchants with complete ownership of the code and eliminating the ongoing costs and risks of third-party dependency.

"We built the Shopify Data Connector to solve a long-standing problem for retailers: relying on expensive, restrictive SaaS connectors. Our goal was to give merchants complete control over their data integrations, with a flexible solution that adapts to their unique business needs," said Caleb Bradley, Founder and CEO of Bighorn Web Solutions.

With its launch, the Shopify Data Connector positions Bighorn Web Solutions as a provider of scalable, merchant-first integrations.

About Bighorn Web Solutions

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands how to position you to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

