Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Chinese Restaurants in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Chinese Restaurants category for Saskatoon. This recognition reflects more than two decades of serving the community with authentic Chinese cuisine and an unparalleled dim sum experience.

Since opening its doors in 2004, Yip Hong's has become a staple in Saskatoon's dining scene. Known for its spacious and welcoming environment, the restaurant offers guests a peaceful, family-friendly setting to enjoy traditional Chinese dishes.

"Our goal has always been to bring people together through food," says the Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant team. "Receiving the Consumer Choice Award shows us that our commitment to authenticity and quality continues to resonate with the community."

Saskatoon's Destination for Dim Sum

Yip Hong's is best known for offering Saskatoon's most extensive and authentic dim sum selection. From steamed dumplings and buns to savoury rolls and traditional favourites, every dish is crafted with care to capture the essence of Chinese culinary tradition. The menu also includes a wide variety of classic Chinese dishes, ensuring there is something to delight every palate.

Recognition Rooted in Community Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organisation in North America that recognises business excellence based entirely on the opinions of consumers. Winners are chosen through independent research that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence.

For Yip Hong's, this award is a reflection of the loyalty and support of Saskatoon diners who have made the restaurant a trusted destination for gatherings, celebrations, and memorable meals.

Continuing A Tradition of Excellence

As Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant celebrates its recognition with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the team remains dedicated to blending time-honoured flavours with modern convenience. Whether it is a family meal, a special celebration, or a casual outing, Yip Hong's continues to offer Saskatoon an unforgettable dining experience.

To explore the menu or plan your next visit, go to www.yiphongsdimsum.com.

About Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant

Founded in 2004, Yip Hong's Dim Sum Restaurant has been serving authentic Chinese cuisine to the Saskatoon community for more than 20 years. With a spacious, family-friendly atmosphere and a wide menu featuring both traditional dim sum and classic Chinese dishes, Yip Hong's has become a trusted name in local dining. Learn more at www.yiphongsdimsum.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

