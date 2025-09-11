The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11
11 September 2025
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
(the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 11 September 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
Resolutions
Votes
For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
1. To receive the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2025.
59,493
99.01
594
0.99
60,087
1,261
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.
59,012
98.25
1,050
1.75
60,062
1,286
3. To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 of £42 per Ordinary Share.
59,808
99.05
576
0.95
60,384
964
4. To elect Ms Sian Hansen as a Director of the Company.
59,235
99.05
569
0.95
59,804
1,544
5. To re-elect Mr Nicholas Allan as a Director of the Company
57,871
96.87
1,867
3.13
59,738
1,610
6. To re-elect Mr Roger Lambert as a Director of the Company.
57,012
95.30
2,810
4.70
59,822
1,526
7. To re-elect Mr Michael Lindsell as a Director of the Company.
59,097
98.20
1,083
1.80
60,180
1,168
8. To re-elect Mr David MacLellan as a Director of the Company
58,092
97.26
1,634
2.74
59,726
1,622
9. To re-elect Ms Helena Vinnicombe as a Director of the Company.
58,117
96.93
1,843
3.07
59,960
1,388
10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which Financial Statements are laid before the Company.
59,729
99.33
402
0.67
60,131
1,217
11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.
59,676
99.38
374
0.62
60,050
1,298
12. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
59,010
98.31
1,012
1.69
60,022
1,326
13. To authorise the Company to sub-divide the ordinary shares into 100 ordinary shares of 0.75 pence each.
60,644
99.13
534
0.87
61,178
170
14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)
60,198
99.72
167
0.28
60,365
983
15. To authorise the sale of treasury shares. (Special Resolution)
59,935
99.38
374
0.62
60,309
1,039
16. To approve the amended Articles of Association (Special Resolution)
59,720
99.37
378
0.63
60,098
1,250
17. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)
59,387
98.84
696
1.16
60,083
1,265
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Notes:
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary Shares of 75p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 200,000.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.ltit.co.uk
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, resolutions 14 to 17 will be filed at Companies House.
Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com