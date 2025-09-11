Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 13:54 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

11 September 2025

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the 'Company')


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 11 September 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes

For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

1. To receive the Financial Statements and Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2025.

59,493

99.01

594

0.99

60,087

1,261

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

59,012

98.25

1,050

1.75

60,062

1,286

3. To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 of £42 per Ordinary Share.

59,808

99.05

576

0.95

60,384

964

4. To elect Ms Sian Hansen as a Director of the Company.

59,235

99.05

569

0.95

59,804

1,544

5. To re-elect Mr Nicholas Allan as a Director of the Company

57,871

96.87

1,867

3.13

59,738

1,610

6. To re-elect Mr Roger Lambert as a Director of the Company.

57,012

95.30

2,810

4.70

59,822

1,526

7. To re-elect Mr Michael Lindsell as a Director of the Company.

59,097

98.20

1,083

1.80

60,180

1,168

8. To re-elect Mr David MacLellan as a Director of the Company

58,092

97.26

1,634

2.74

59,726

1,622

9. To re-elect Ms Helena Vinnicombe as a Director of the Company.

58,117

96.93

1,843

3.07

59,960

1,388

10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which Financial Statements are laid before the Company.

59,729

99.33

402

0.67

60,131

1,217

11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.

59,676

99.38

374

0.62

60,050

1,298

12. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

59,010

98.31

1,012

1.69

60,022

1,326

13. To authorise the Company to sub-divide the ordinary shares into 100 ordinary shares of 0.75 pence each.

60,644

99.13

534

0.87

61,178

170

14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)

60,198

99.72

167

0.28

60,365

983

15. To authorise the sale of treasury shares. (Special Resolution)

59,935

99.38

374

0.62

60,309

1,039

16. To approve the amended Articles of Association (Special Resolution)

59,720

99.37

378

0.63

60,098

1,250

17. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)

59,387

98.84

696

1.16

60,083

1,265

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary Shares of 75p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 200,000.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.ltit.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, resolutions 14 to 17 will be filed at Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com


