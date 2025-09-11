Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Landscape Contracting and Waste Management in Saskatoon

Saskatoon's trusted choice for quality landscaping and eco-friendly waste solutions for over four decades.

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services, a cornerstone of Saskatoon's landscaping and waste management industry, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Landscape Contractor / Waste Management category. This recognition celebrates more than 40 years of delivering dependable, customer-first service that beautifies outdoor spaces and supports a cleaner, greener community.

From custom landscaping designs and bulk yard materials to full-service waste collection and recycling, Allan's has become a one-stop solution for homeowners, contractors, and businesses across Saskatchewan.

A Local Legacy of Outdoor Excellence

Founded over four decades ago with a vision to transform outdoor living in Saskatoon, Allan's Landscaping Ltd. has grown steadily, expanding services and earning a trusted name through word-of-mouth referrals and repeat clients.

Today, the company provides everything from landscape design, foundation repair, and drainage solutions to a fully stocked retail yard open year-round with quality soil, mulch, gravel, and more - all at fair, transparent prices.

"Allan's has always been about serving our community with integrity, reliable service, and a genuine passion for what we do," said the Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services team. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award shows that our customers appreciate the hard work our crews put in every day - whether that's crafting beautiful yards or managing waste responsibly."

Your Complete Landscaping Partner

Allan's Landscaping Ltd. offers end-to-end outdoor solutions for residential and commercial clients alike, including:

Custom Landscape Design: Creative plans to bring any outdoor vision to life, from garden beds to full backyard retreats.

Foundation & Drainage Services: Professional foundation repair, grading, and drainage to protect properties from water damage.

Bulk Landscape Materials: High-quality soil, decorative rock, mulch, gravel, sand, and more, available to both contractors and DIY homeowners.

Year-Round Retail Yard: A convenient stop for homeowners and landscapers needing materials and advice, even during the off-season.

Clients trust Allan's for competitive pricing, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to transforming properties with craftsmanship and care.

Responsible Waste Management for a Cleaner Community

In addition to top-notch landscaping, Allan's Disposal Services Ltd. provides comprehensive waste management solutions tailored for both personal and commercial needs. Their flexible scheduling, competitive rates, and eco-friendly practices make waste removal hassle-free.

Services include:

Waste & Recycling Collection: Residential and commercial bin rentals and pickup.

Organics Management: Green disposal options to divert yard and food waste from landfills.

Portable Toilets & Wash Stations: Clean, dependable rentals for job sites and events.

Portable Water Services: Safe water delivery where it's needed most.

Demolition & Site Cleanups: Efficient removal and disposal of debris for projects of any scale.

Temporary Fencing: Secure site boundaries for construction, renovations, or special events.

By offering a broad range of disposal services under one roof, Allan's Disposal Services helps clients save time and manage projects more efficiently - all while protecting the local environment.

Rooted in Saskatoon, Growing with the Community

As a proud, locally owned company, Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services has deep roots in Saskatoon. Over the years, the company has supported local jobs, reinvested in advanced equipment, and expanded service offerings to meet the evolving needs of residents and businesses alike.

Their commitment to reliable service, fair pricing, and respect for every customer has kept them at the top of their industry and earned the trust of generations.

Continuing to Raise the Standard

With this Consumer Choice Award win, Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services plans to keep building on its reputation by expanding eco-friendly solutions, investing in modern equipment, and growing its talented team to serve more clients across Saskatchewan.

One thing will never change: their promise to deliver dependable, honest service - from backyard makeovers to major cleanups - every step of the way.

To learn more about Allan's Landscaping & Disposal Services or to get a quote for your next project

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition.

