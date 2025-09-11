Imagene AI and Sheba Medical Center Launch a Precision Oncology Intelligence Alliance to Scale Personalized Cancer Care

Strategic collaboration will integrate Sheba's real-world data with Imagene AI's Cross Modality Intelligence Engine to enable multimodal research, predictive models, and faster translation to care

"Partnering with an innovative leader like Imagene AI strengthens our mission to transform Sheba into an AI-driven hospital and a global model of healthcare innovation"

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Imagene AI, a pioneer in multimodal foundation models for precision medicine, and ARC, the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, a global beacon of medical innovation and research ranked a top-ten world hospital by Newsweek, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration to advance cancer research and care with real-world data and multimodal AI.

Oncology Intelligence Suite | Biomarker Discovery

Our Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine, delivered through the OI Suite, integrates real-world data including histopathology images, multi-omic data, longitudinal clinical records to derive meaningful, biologically grounded insights.

Initially applied in lung cancer care at Sheba, where Imagene AI's multi-gene NSCLC application runs within the hospital's fully digital pathology workflow to provide biomarker profiling in minutes from routine biopsy images, the collaboration now extends to a cross-cancer platform, bringing together Sheba's diverse real-world data and Imagene AI's Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine and OI Suite to accelerate discovery and support more precise, personalized care.

Under the agreement, ARC will provide Imagene AI with access to Sheba's extensive real-world dataset that includes digitized pathology slides, diverse omics, and longitudinal clinical records with ongoing updates. This resource will enrich Imagene AI's Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine, while Sheba's researchers and clinicians gain direct access to OI Suite to independently analyze complex data, develop predictive models, and uncover biomarker insights across cancer types. Imagene AI has developed unique methods that bridge real-world data and clinical research, enabling biomarker discovery and predictive modeling even from small clinical cohorts.

"We are advancing cancer research and patient care by integrating innovation into daily practice," said Prof. Iris Barshack, Head of the Pathology Institute at Sheba Medical Center. "Expanding our collaboration with Imagene AI and adopting their best-in-class biomarker discovery platform empowers our pathologists and care teams to analyze multimodal real-world data, independently develop AI applications, and move faster from hypothesis to validated signal across multiple cancers."

Imagene AI's proprietary data lake now integrates more than 3.5 million digitized pathology slides alongside diverse omics and longitudinal clinical records, reinforcing a comprehensive oncology intelligence infrastructure. The collaboration accelerates hypothesis generation and biomarker discovery, informing cohort enrichment and protocol design, and increasing predictive power for translational research and clinical development. All data are de-identified and governed by rigorous privacy, security, and institutional oversight.

"Sheba's Pathology Institute, led by Prof. Barshack, is globally recognized for putting innovation to work for patients," said Dean Bitan, Co-founder and CEO of Imagene AI. "Together we bridge clinical evidence with cross-modality AI to derive actionable insights, enable multimodal discovery at scale, and support evidence generation that brings precision oncology closer to patients."

Imagene AI was one of the first pioneer startups to become a portfolio company of ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the global health transformation engine and Sheba Medical Center's innovation arm, which supports the development and deployment of clinician-led innovations.

"Prof. Barshack and her team are demonstrating how AI can transform clinical decision-making by delivering biomarker insights in minutes, enabling immediate personalized cancer treatment," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Founder and Director of ARC and Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center. "This collaboration with Imagene AI exemplifies ARC's mission to bridge clinical excellence with cutting-edge technology, creating scalable solutions that improve outcomes while establishing new standards of care for oncology worldwide. Partnering with an innovative leader like Imagene AI strengthens our mission to transform Sheba into an AI-driven hospital and a global model of healthcare innovation."

About Imagene AI

Imagene AI is a pioneer in multimodal foundation models for precision medicine, advancing translational research and clinical development. Our Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine, delivered through the OI Suite, integrates real-world data including histopathology images, multi-omic data, longitudinal clinical records to derive meaningful, biologically grounded insights, generate and validate biomarker hypotheses, and increase predictive power in low-data settings. We make every trial more responsive, every insight more actionable, and every patient journey more personalized. For more information, visit Imagene.com.

About ARC

ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, founded and directed by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, is shaping the future of medical innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and clinicians, advancing the development and implementation of new technologies, and creating breakthrough economic frameworks in healthcare. ARC has evolved into a global blueprint for healthcare innovation, currently active in 12 countries, 31 health systems, and over 300 hospitals. It has supported more than 100 startups, including three unicorns, and helped catalyze over $1 billion in investments. The model reinvests profits to further accelerate Sheba's AI and data revolution, while advancing its mission to build scalable, clinician-led innovation that improves care around the world. For more information, visit: https://arcinnovation.org.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and AI-based healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts acute-care, rehabilitation, children's, cancer and geriatric hospitals, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center, center for disaster response and a virtual hospital on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. For more information, visit: https://sheba-global.com.

SOURCE: Imagene AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/imagene-ai-and-sheba-medical-center-launch-a-precision-oncology-intelligence-alliance-1071141