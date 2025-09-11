Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
MinRTT Inc. Secures $500,000 Debt-Free Investment and Names Gordon Page as CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / MinRTT Inc., a Texas-based technology company, is excited to announce a $500,000 debt-free investment from its shareholders. This capital infusion will fuel MinRTT's rapid expansion into the Dallas colocation and dedicated server market, positioning the company to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure solutions. MinRTT has already acquired IP space, bandwidth contracts, and data center space inside Equinix Dallas, and will be deploying customer solutions soon.

Leading the charge is Gordon Page, appointed as CEO. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Page brings a wealth of expertise, including a decade at Incero, a leading dedicated server and colocation provider in Dallas, which was acquired by Hivelocity in 2018. His leadership will drive MinRTT's mission to break into this competitive market with innovative, reliable services.

"I am deeply thankful for the trust placed in me by the shareholders," said Gordon Page. "Existing industry norms where dedicated server deployments are measured in days, IP transit LOAs and colocation deployed in weeks leave plenty of room for competition. MinRTT will buck these norms by deploying dedicated servers within 5 minutes, and IP transit and colocation within an hour of ordering. I am committed to providing tailored solutions for clients that demand 100% uptime, ensuring that MinRTT becomes a trusted name in the industry, with all standard offerings backed by a 7-day 100% money back guarantee."

About MinRTT Inc. MinRTT Inc. is a Texas corporation expanding into the Dallas colocation, dedicated server, and private cloud market. Visit https://MinRTT.com for more information.

Contact Information

Press Team
pressreply@minrtt.com
+1.844.818.2656

SOURCE: MinRTT Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/minrtt-inc.-secures-500-000-debt-free-investment-and-names-gordon-1071325

