Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RuffleButts, Inc.: Swim Safety Matters: RuffleButts and Emler Swim School Join Forces To Raise Awareness

Emler and RuffleButts are teaming up to raise awareness and educate families on the importance of swim safety.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / When it comes to teaching children to swim, the proper instructions and right swimsuit matter. That's why Emler Swim School and RuffleButts are teaming up to help families across the nation feel more confident in and around the water.

The new partnership is rooted in shared values of child development, parent education, and everyday confidence around the water. With 50+ years of swim instruction and state of the art facilities, Emler Swim School continues to be a trusted name in the water. RuffleButts fits in with swimwear that is easy-to-spot, UPF 50+ sun protective, and styles for the full family.

"Once kids learn they can do hard things, they are able to conquer so much more," says Kaley Parr, certified swim instructor and General Manager at Emler Swim School. "Our goal is to help kids thrive, not just survive, around water and we love working with brands that share that philosophy."

When it comes to picking the right swimsuit, bright colors and sun-safe materials matter. "I recommend RuffleButts because of the UPF 50+ fabric and the bright neon colors, so you can easily see your child in the water," Parr adds.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Emler on something so important to us. This is the first step in creating more awareness of water safety and direct access to industry-leading swim instruction." says Scott Adams, RuffleButts' Sr. Marketing Director.

With over 35 locations across the nation, Emler provides beginner classes for children as young as 2 months old and advanced opportunities for kids 6+. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about classes at Emler Swim School, visit them online at emlerswimschool.com.

Click here to learn even more about RuffleButts and Emler Swim School partnership.

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/swim-safety-matters-rufflebutts-and-emler-swim-school-join-force-1071507

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.