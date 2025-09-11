RuffleButts, Inc.: Swim Safety Matters: RuffleButts and Emler Swim School Join Forces To Raise Awareness

Emler and RuffleButts are teaming up to raise awareness and educate families on the importance of swim safety.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / When it comes to teaching children to swim, the proper instructions and right swimsuit matter. That's why Emler Swim School and RuffleButts are teaming up to help families across the nation feel more confident in and around the water.

The new partnership is rooted in shared values of child development, parent education, and everyday confidence around the water. With 50+ years of swim instruction and state of the art facilities, Emler Swim School continues to be a trusted name in the water. RuffleButts fits in with swimwear that is easy-to-spot, UPF 50+ sun protective , and styles for the full family.

"Once kids learn they can do hard things, they are able to conquer so much more," says Kaley Parr, certified swim instructor and General Manager at Emler Swim School . "Our goal is to help kids thrive, not just survive, around water and we love working with brands that share that philosophy."

When it comes to picking the right swimsuit, bright colors and sun-safe materials matter. "I recommend RuffleButts because of the UPF 50+ fabric and the bright neon colors , so you can easily see your child in the water," Parr adds.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Emler on something so important to us. This is the first step in creating more awareness of water safety and direct access to industry-leading swim instruction." says Scott Adams, RuffleButts' Sr. Marketing Director.

With over 35 locations across the nation, Emler provides beginner classes for children as young as 2 months old and advanced opportunities for kids 6+. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about classes at Emler Swim School, visit them online at emlerswimschool.com .

