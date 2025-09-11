Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

Identification of a 4.5- to 6.5-meter-wide (apparent width) anomalous gold zone at the 111 Zone (see Figure 2 ) which is open to the southeast and along strike, with one channel sample returning 2.1 g/t Au over 0.5 meters.

New gold-in-rock anomalies associated with a magnetic low geophysical signature that trends to the southwest and northeast of the 111 Zone (see Figure 1 ) along a discontinuous 2.9 km gold trend that, in some cases, is associated with base metal pathfinders (Zn, Cu, Pb).

Verification of gold mineralization at historic trenches in the southwest part of the Property, with one sample returning 3.38 g/t Au.

New gold-silver showing south of the 111 Zone, with a maximum of 952 ppb Au and 300 ppm Ag.

Prospecting was carried out over a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 g/t Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025), and along strike to the southwest towards the western Property boundary. Additional locations both along and across strike were sampled. Limited channel sampling was carried out where outcrop could be accessed by hand stripping. In total, 42 samples were collected (see Table 2 and Figure 2 for significant channel sample results).

Limited channel sampling at the 111 Zone revealed that the anomalous gold zone is at least 4.5 to 6.5 meters wide (apparent width), open to the southeast, where outcrop exposure terminated under overburden and along strike in both directions. The highest value obtained was 2.1 g/t Au (and 1250 ppm Cu) over 0.5 meters, with 14 samples in the 100-500 ppb Au range. 3 samples also returned 0.1% or greater zinc, with a maximum of 0.27% Zn over 0.7 m (see Table 2 and Figure 2).

Combined with previous geological mapping and sampling (2023 and 2024), airborne electromagnetic and magnetic surveys (2006, 2019), and historical data compilation, the results of this sampling program will guide the mechanical stripping, mapping and sampling program commencing immediately. This first phase will expose a number of locations along an emerging anomalous gold mineralized trend that extends northeast from near the western Property boundary over a distance of approximately 2.9 km to the 111 Zone and beyond (see Figure 1). This trend appears to be associated with a magnetic low geophysical signature and remains open to the eastern boundary of the claim group which has seen very little exploration to date.

Prospecting Results

209 samples were collected during the summer prospecting program. Several new gold-in-bedrock anomalies were identified on or close to the 111 Zone flagged grid (see Figure 1). These occur close to the contacts between mafic metavolcanics and intermediate or felsic metavolcanics. Significant anomalous results include:

952 ppb Au (with 260 ppm Ag, 0.44% Pb, 0.18% Zn, and 490 ppm Bi) from a 5 cm quartz vein in sheared diorite, 180 meters south-southeast of the 111 Zone, dubbed the "Winter Gold Occurrence."

931 ppb Au (with 300 ppm Ag, 0.54% Pb, 0.19% Zn, and 584 ppm Bi) from the same vein at Winter Gold.

706 ppb Au (with 0.17% Zn and 155 ppm Mo) 780 meters west-southwest of the 111 Zone, from altered mafic volcanic rocks.

207 ppb Au (with 1.34% Zn and 0.36% Pb) 450 meters west-northwest of the 111 Zone, from quartz sericite schist.

412 ppb Au and 1.49% Cu in quartz sericite schist from a location 220 meters northeast of the 111 Zone.

At the 111 Zone 3 samples returned anomalous zinc values with a maximum of 0.28% Zn.

See Table 1 and Figure 1. New gold-in-rock anomalies are frequently associated with zinc, copper and lead pathfinders, which is consistent with the soil sampling results reported on August 18, 2025. They show that gold and base metal geochemical anomalies tend to cluster near contacts between mafic metavolcanics and felsic or intermediate metavolcanics. A follow up prospecting program is currently underway to explore these soil geochemical anomalies.

Prospecting in the southwest part of the Property also yielded new gold-in-rock anomalies (see Figure 1), which include:

371 ppb Au from altered, sheared quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) in local float, as well as two other samples >100 ppb Au in outcrop and subcrop. This new zone of sheared QFP has been dubbed the "Moosehead Zone" and occurs along the side of a northwest-facing slope on the edge of low ground. This zone is located 2.5 km southwest of the 111 Zone, and like the 111 Zone occurs in a magnetic low.

188 ppb Au and 106 ppb Au from altered intermediate volcanic rock and porphyritic rock respectively, from outcrop and talus, approximately 600 meters along strike to the northeast of the Moosehead Zone, along a similar slope indicating that the gold bearing rocks may also continue under overburden to the northwest.

288 ppb Au from altered mafic metavolcanic rock and 118 ppb Au from sulphide iron formation, in close proximity to each other approximately 900 meters north-northwest of the Moosehead Zone.

125 ppb Au from an angular boulder of intermediate volcanics with quartz-magnetite veining approximately 1.2 km north-northwest of Moosehead.

Sampling of historic trenches in the southwest part of the Property, approximately 600 meters north of the Moosehead Zone, confirmed historic gold mineralization with a highest result of 3.38 g/t Au. This area has yet to be comprehensively mapped, prospected and sampled. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

These showings demonstrate the potential for parallel zones in variable rock types across the Property. They are also all in the general vicinity of the extension of the Kawa Trend of Goldshore Resources (GSHR), along which GSHR reported a grab sample which returned 33.7 g/t Au, 0.64% Zn and 75 ppm Mo (note: the qualified person has been unable to verify results reported by GSHR and these are not necessarily indicative of mineralization present on the Burchell Property). From the southwest end of the Moosehead Zone to the northeastern-most gold anomaly on the 111 grid, a 2.9 km discontinuous gold trend has now been identified. See Figure 1.

An exploration permit which includes backhoe stripping was recently obtained by the Company (see Bold's August 28, 2025 news release), which will allow the Company to expose the 111 Zone and sample the gold-bearing horizon in detail.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, said of the results: "It is encouraging that numerous gold anomalies were obtained from our summer prospecting and sampling programs. New gold, silver and base metal showings along a 3 km trend within parallel zones that cross multiple rock types indicate some size potential, most notably at the 111 Zone where we will have the opportunity to expose it by backhoe and sample more thoroughly."

QAQC Protocols

Rock samples were collected, documented and photographed in the field, then placed in sealed bags and delivered to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Rock sample collection is subject to Bold's internal quality assurance / quality control (QAQC) protocols, which include the insertion of blank material and certified reference material into each batch of samples submitted. Rock samples referenced in this news release were analyzed using ActLabs methods 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. of Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

