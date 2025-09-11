Norwegian vertical PV specialist Over Easy is developing several vertical rooftop PV projects in Spain. It said one of the projects, a 2.4 kW vertical, has an east-west orientation and is located in the Elche business park, near Alicante, in the southern part of the country.From pv magazine Spain Norway-based Over Easy Solar has announced the launch of a vertically installed photovoltaic system in 2022. "I contacted Over Easy following an article I read in pv magazine," said Pablo Sánchez-Robles, founder of Albricias Energía. There are currently two projects in Spain using this solution, but Albricias ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...