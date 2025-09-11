The Chinese company says that the new product is available in 40 kW, 50 kW, and 60 kW versions. The product has a maximum efficiency of 99%.Chinese energy equipment manufacturer Yunt has launched a novel maximum power point tracking (MPPT) module with four independent trackers for commercial and industrial (C&I) use. The Mercury series MPPT module is used to link PV systems with energy storage systems (ESSs), and is available in 40 kW, 50 kW, and 60 kW versions. "The MPPT module features four independent maximum power point trackers, enabling direct connection of four PV string inputs. Each channel ...

