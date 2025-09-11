WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced the release of its fifth annual corporate sustainability report titled 'Integrity, Innovation and Impact: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together The FY2024-25 report highlights WNS' evolving sustainability journey focused on environmental responsibility, ethical governance and people-first initiatives.

"It is with great pride that we present WNS' FY2024-25 sustainability report that demonstrated our commitment to driving continued progress in our corporate sustainability efforts designed to help create a digitally-led responsible and resilient world," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

In 2025, WNS has been named among World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME and Statista, and has been recognized as one of America's Most Reliable Companies by Newsweek and Statista. The company was also awarded with an EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it among the top 1% of companies globally for sustainability performance.

Last year, WNS had announced its commitment to a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. In fiscal 2025, these targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) marking a significant milestone in our decarbonization journey. In fiscal 2025, WNS also conducted a double materiality assessment to identify and prioritize sustainability initiatives, and completed our first-ever climate risk assessment to align with IFRS S2 guidelines. In addition, 65% of WNS' facilities have now been certified under ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 and more than 80% of our delivery centers are now certified under ISO 27001 Information Management Systems to help ensure data integrity.

The company continues to invest in its more than 66,000 global employees by fostering an environment that celebrates inclusion and drives future-ready skills. In FY2024-25 alone, over 5 million learning hours were completed by our talented teams. Today, 47% of the WNS workforce is comprised of women across levels including in leadership positions.

The FY 2024-25 report has been developed in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. It is also aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and UN Global Compact principles.

You can access the full report here- https://resources.wns.com/Fifth-Sustainability-Report

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2025, WNS had 66,085 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

