Now an open industry-wide event, Converge 2025 features premier research insights and best practices for scaling and leading services organizations in the new AI era

Kantata, a leading global provider of Professional Service Automation (PSA), today announced Kantata Converge 2025, the premier virtual conference in the professional services industryThe free online event takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and is open to all professional services leaders worldwide.Click here to register.

"By evolving our annual customer conference into an open industry forum, Kantata Converge 2025 has become the premier virtual event for professional services," said Jen Dodos, Vice President of Marketing for Kantata. "We're excited to bring leaders together to connect, learn from experts, and explore the trends shaping the future of professional services."

Featured speakers include:

Bob DiMuccio, VP of Professional Services Research for TSIA (Technology Services Industry Assoc.), "State of the Industry: Bold Thinking for a Changing Market"

Nathan Budd, Senior Director, IDC, "Making the Case for Change, in a World that Doesn't Stop Changing"

Ramone Param, Managing Director of Kennedy Intelligence, "Scaling Professional Services Firms in the AI Era"

Connor Budden, Global Director, Service Performance Insight (SPI), "From Wake-Up Calls to What's Next: Benchmarking That Transforms"

The winners of the Kantata 2025 Catalyst Awards will be announced at the event on Thursday, Oct. 2. These awards honor individuals and teams transforming professional services through bold thinking, exceptional execution and lasting impact.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Its purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

