Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Open-E Introduces Open-E JovianVHR: A New Standard for Ransomware-Resilient Backup Storage

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading provider of data storage software, announced the launch of Open-E JovianVHR, a new product designed to create an unbreachable, double-layer immutability for Linux Hardened Repository.

Open-E Logo

Open-E JovianVHR is a software-defined storage solution built on the ZFS file system, providing an exceptionally robust and secure platform for a Linux Hardened Repository. The product addresses the critical challenge of the "single point of failure" often found in conventional immutability solutions.

"In today's cybersecurity landscape, a single-layer defense is no longer enough to protect against sophisticated ransomware attacks," said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E. "With Open-E JovianVHR, we are providing IT administrators, CTOs, and CIOs with a truly resilient solution. The combination of Linux Hardened Repository with our ZFS-based, double-layered immutability offers peace of mind, knowing that backups are secure and instantly recoverable, no matter the threat."

Key Features and Benefits of Open-E JovianVHR:

  • Double-Layer Immutability: The solution combines Linux-based immutability with the inherent read-only nature of ZFS snapshots. This creates a powerful second line of defense, ensuring that even if one layer is bypassed, your data remains protected and restorable.
  • Ransomware-Proof Design: The multi-layered approach prevents attackers from deleting or modifying backup data, making a successful, permanent ransomware attack virtually impossible.
  • Cost-Effective and Hardware-Agnostic: Open-E JovianVHR can be deployed on a wide range of standard server hardware, avoiding vendor lock-in and allowing businesses to leverage their existing IT investments.

Open-E JovianVHR is available through Open-E's online shop. For more information, including technical specifications, visit the Open-E website: https://www.open-e.com/r/8i7i/.

About Open-E

Open-E is a leading developer of enterprise-class data storage software solutions. With a focus on providing advanced, highly reliable, and cost-effective products and services, Open-E's solutions are trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide. The company's flagship product, Open-E JovianDSS, is a ZFS-based software platform known for its high availability, unparalleled data integrity, and flexibility.

Contact

Pawel Brzezek
Open-E, Inc.
Office: +49 (89) 800-777-18
E-mail: pawel.brzezek@open-e.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004012/Open_E_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-e-introduces-open-e-jovianvhr-a-new-standard-for-ransomware-resilient-backup-storage-302552201.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
