Elemica and Agilis Launch the Chemical Industry's First Integrated Solution for Digital Commerce and Orchestrated Supply Chain Execution

WAYNE, Pa. and NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, provider of the leading digital supply chain management and execution network for process industries, and Agilis, a pioneer in digital customer engagement solutions for the chemical industry, today announced a strategic partnership delivering the chemical industry's first integrated solution that connects digital buyer engagement with network-enabled supply chain execution.

The Elemica + Agilis joint solution combines digital commerce and network-enabled execution to digitize the chemical buyer journey from product discovery through delivery. Built by chemical industry experts, it uniquely integrates Agilis' ionicPIM -powered customer engagement channels with the Elemica Network and iFlow Platform, reducing cost-to-serve, accelerating growth, and creating an AI-ready foundation for future planning and decision intelligence.

"Manufacturers in the chemical industry face increasing pressure to provide intuitive digital buying experiences while also managing complex order fulfillment and supply chain execution behind the scenes," said Paul Carriero, CEO of Elemica. "Together with Agilis, we are enabling our customers to digitize discovery and ordering while ensuring every order flows seamlessly through fulfillment and invoicing - orchestrated across the Elemica Network."

"Agilis was founded to modernize how chemical companies engage with their customers online," said Jay Bhatia, CEO of Agilis. "By uniting our expertise in product data digitization, digital customer experience, and commerce with Elemica's global multi-enterprise execution network, we are delivering the industry's first end-to-end solution-fast to implement, easy to scale, and purpose-built by chemical experts for chemical companies."

Addressing Industry Challenges

Chemical manufacturers have long struggled with fragmented ERP environments, inconsistent product data across channels, manual order processing through fulfillment, and clunky portals that fail to meet modern buyer expectations. Research shows that over 75% of B2B buyers now prefer digital or remote channels, and 39% are comfortable placing orders of $500,000 or more online ) . Without action, companies risk losing revenue, customer churn, and higher cost-to-serve.

Elemica + Agilis solves this by offering a single solution that:

Provides branded digital channels and catalogs for seamless product discovery and ordering (Agilis).

Orchestrates execution of every order, shipment, proof of delivery, and invoice (Elemica).

Delivers 3-6 month pilot deployments with measurable ROI, compared to 18-36 months for DIY approaches.

Scales quickly by leveraging Elemica's global network of tens of thousands of industry-relevant suppliers, customers, and logistics providers.

Provides an AI-ready data foundation by combining ionicPIM's product data standardization with Elemica's harmonized execution data

Insulates ERP complexity, supports API-first integration, leverages SAP-certified connectivity, and ensures scalability across new products, partners, and regions.

Availability

The Elemica + Agilis joint solution is available immediately for chemical manufacturers and distributors seeking to digitize customer engagement and orchestrate order execution at scale.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain Management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for global process manufacturing industries. Its portfolio of SaaS-based, network-powered automation, execution, and visibility solutions automates critical information flows, enables multi-channel data strategies, and improves end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world's largest manufacturers to their business partners, including direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain orchestration. www.elemica.com

About Agilis

Agilis is the leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and digital commerce solutions for the chemical industry. Founded by seasoned industry executives, Agilis delivers a comprehensive suite including Product Information Management.

Press Contacts

Jack Bilante

Media Relations - Elemica

elemica@scratchmm.com