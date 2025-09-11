Babcock International Group (Babcock), the defence company and Skyral announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Equipment Support and Sustainment for the British Army

Strategic partnership leverages Skyral's advanced modelling and simulation technology to enhance British Army's Equipment Support.





Skyral joins Babcock's METIS collaborative partner network - a digital capability that transforms fragmented data into actionable knowledge for intelligent asset management.





Partnership enables planning transformation through realistic testing and adaptation of sustainment and regeneration strategies across peace, crisis, and warfighting scenarios.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Babcock and UK-based advanced simulation company Skyral have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the launch of a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation modelling and simulation (M&S) capabilities to the British Army's Equipment Support.

The collaboration combines Babcock's deep expertise in defence support and engineering with Skyral's cutting-edge digital twin and agent-based simulation technologies. Together, they will enable intelligent asset management and advanced planning tools to test and adapt sustainment strategies across the full spectrum of military operations.

At the core of the partnership is the development of a Supply Chain Planning Tool, designed to allow users to run detailed "what-if" scenarios and stress-test plans under realistic conditions. By simulating readiness, sustainment, and regeneration - including the impact of disruptor events such as supply loss, route denial, or combat attrition - the tool, integrated with Babcock's METIS capability, will help identify bottlenecks, optimise force availability, and ensure plans remain agile in the face of evolving threats.

Naomi Hulme, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Skyral Defence, said:

"This partnership with Babcock not only represents a significant advancement in military logistics planning for the British Army, it also exemplifies what the UK can achieve when British Primes and SMEs work hand-in-glove to develop cutting-edge sovereign capability for our Armed Forces."

Kate Robinson, Managing Director, Through Life Equipment Support at Babcock, added:

"The partnership with Skyral brings innovative modelling and simulation capabilities to advance the intelligent asset management support we provide to the British Army. By combining Babcock's deep understanding of defence support services with Skyral's advanced simulation technology, we're delivering tools that will enhance the enterprise's ability to plan, execute and sustain complex military operations."

The partnership will ensure that complex supply chain planning keeps pace with evolving operational requirements. It addresses the growing need for forward-looking, interoperable planning tools that can adapt to diverse threat environments and operational scenarios.

This collaboration supports the British Army's modernisation efforts by delivering advanced analytical tools that enhance decision-making across all phases of military operations - positioning UK defence innovation at the forefront of transformation.

Skyral brings a proven track record in defence modelling and simulation, having worked with UK, US, and NATO partners since 2016.

