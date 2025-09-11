Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeki Data, the UK-based deep-tech intelligence firm, today unveiled Company Diagnostics, a breakthrough tool that reveals organisational health and hidden risks inside deep-tech companies-far beyond what financials or pitch decks disclose.

Drawing on Zeki's global Talent IQ dataset, Company Diagnostics combines workforce, financial, and competitive signals to deliver a clear, predictive view of execution strength and scaling capability. Organizations may select to receive concise, expert-authored reports or structured datasets for integration into investment and strategy workflows.

"In deep-tech, the real indicator of future innovation is hidden in the people, not just the numbers," said Tom Hurd, CEO & Co-Founder of Zeki Data. "Company Diagnostics surfaces overlooked signals-talent alignment, technical depth, and execution readiness-so investors and strategists can make decisions with confidence."

Zeki is tracking 1,500 companies-700 listed and 800 private-across 30+ countries, covering 3 million professionals in 4,500 domains and 100+ deep-tech verticals. Reports leverage 50+ proprietary Zeki-Score metrics, updated monthly with a time series back to 2010.

Key benefits include:

Spot hidden risks - Detect attrition hotspots, weak scaling, and talent misalignments before they impact performance.

- Detect attrition hotspots, weak scaling, and talent misalignments before they impact performance. Link talent to outcomes - Map technical depth, innovation pedigree, and peer recognition to financial and market positioning.

- Map technical depth, innovation pedigree, and peer recognition to financial and market positioning. Decision-ready delivery - Choose rapid PDF snapshots or full data feeds for deeper analysis and benchmarking.

Use cases:

Venture capital and private equity - enhance diligence, benchmark scaling momentum, and anticipate execution risks.

- enhance diligence, benchmark scaling momentum, and anticipate execution risks. Public market investors - integrate innovation signals, identify anomalous hiring, and generate alpha opportunities.

- integrate innovation signals, identify anomalous hiring, and generate alpha opportunities. M&A teams - validate technical depth and de-risk acquisitions before closing.

Delivery options include monthly data subscriptions or one-off PDF reports, supporting both continuous monitoring and single, high-stakes decisions. To request a demo or learn more, visit zekidata.com.

About Zeki Data

Zeki Data is a UK-based deep-tech intelligence company providing the most accurate human-capital and organisational diagnostics available. Its proprietary datasets track millions of scientists, engineers, and innovators worldwide. Founded by Tom Hurd, a former senior intelligence leader, Zeki applies counter-terrorism-grade analytics to business, helping clients forecast innovation potential and manage risk. Learn more at zekidata.com.

