Unique sports content orchestration platform builds momentum among SES's customers as they redefine how they deliver sporting content around the world

SES today announced the accelerating market momentum for its SES Sports Content Orchestration Enabler (SES SCORE) platform. Since its launch in 2023, SES SCORE adoption has grown rapidly with an expanding customer base of over 200 broadcasters onboarded and premium sports properties making it their platform of choice for content delivery. The platform has now surpassed 600,000 transmission hours of feeds delivered to broadcasters worldwide, which equals to an average of 900 hours of sports content daily.

SES SCORE's simple user interface provides an easy-to-use centralized platform that connects content owners and rights holders with broadcasters, enabling automated and seamless delivery based on receiver preferences and infrastructure via SES's hybrid satellite, IP, and fiber network. Additionally, the platform enables advanced content protection, reporting, live support as well as full operational and technical workflow integration, setting a new industry standard for content delivery.

As a unique solution in the market, the National Football League (NFL) and global partners such as ATP Media among many other world-renowned sports organization use SES SCORE's competitive advantage to deliver their sports content.

"For broadcasters, live sports are the crown jewels of content and SES SCORE provides a simple, consolidated user interface to easily book and securely transmit content," said Michele Gosetti, VP, Sales Sports Events and New Media Applications at SES. "More importantly for sports leagues, associations and rights holders, SES SCORE opens up additional monetization opportunities by pricing additional, compelling feeds like camera angles, audio feeds or other components that can be combined into a broadcast offering for different markets."

