The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 12 September 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010272202 Name: Genmab Volume before change: 64,158,817 shares (DKK 64,158,817) Change: 47,532 shares (DKK 47,532) Volume after change: 64,206,349 shares (DKK 64,206,349) Subscription prices: · 36,464 shares - DKK 1,025.00

· 3,978 shares - DKK 1,050.00

· 497 shares - DKK 1,147.50

· 267 shares - DKK 1,155.00

· 691 shares - DKK 1,161.00

· 439 shares - DKK 1,334.50

· 2,771 shares - DKK 1,362.50

· 2,425 shares - DKK 1,615.00 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: GMAB Orderbook ID: 11143

