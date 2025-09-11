The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 12 September 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010272202
|Name:
|Genmab
|Volume before change:
|64,158,817 shares (DKK 64,158,817)
|Change:
|47,532 shares (DKK 47,532)
|Volume after change:
|64,206,349 shares (DKK 64,206,349)
|Subscription prices:
|· 36,464 shares - DKK 1,025.00
· 3,978 shares - DKK 1,050.00
· 497 shares - DKK 1,147.50
· 267 shares - DKK 1,155.00
· 691 shares - DKK 1,161.00
· 439 shares - DKK 1,334.50
· 2,771 shares - DKK 1,362.50
· 2,425 shares - DKK 1,615.00
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|GMAB
|Orderbook ID:
|11143
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire