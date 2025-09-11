Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this corporate and project update summary on recent, and current, activities.

Green Monster Project

In February 2025, the Company was granted a permit to conduct a drill program on its Green Monster property located in Clark County, Nevada (see news release dated February 11, 2025). In April 2025, the Company contracted Midnight Sun Drilling Inc.("MSD") to conduct the drill program at Green Monster (see news release dated April 22, 2025). In May 2025, MSD began drilling in accordance with the initial drill plan set out by Glenstar, that was comprised of five holes (see news releases dated May 14, 2025, & May 28, 2025). In July 2025, the Company announced assay results from the drill program conducted in May and reported a new zone of polymetallic mineralization, with a very high-grade zinc occurrence that is >30% along with a significant assay result of up to 177 ppm of silver (5.7 oz/t), 523 ppm of nickel (.0523%), 91.9 ppm of cobalt (.0019%), and copper that is >.36% (see news release dated July 16, 2025). In August 2025, Glenstar reported that, as a result of the discovery of the new zone of polymetallic mineralization during Phase 1 drilling, the Company will be shifting further exploration and drilling focus to this new zone for the Phase 2 plan (see news release dated August 13, 2025).

Wildhorse Project

In May 2025, the company announced that it had staked 45 mineral claims representing 900 acres (364 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada (see news release dated May 8, 2025). In June 2025, Glenstar began a work program that included focused rock chip sampling and geologic mapping of three known zones of outcropping mineralization (see news release dated June 5, 2025). In July 2025, the Company completed the Phase 1 exploration work program. As part of the Phase 1 exploration program, Glenstar increased its land position to 61 claims representing 1,220 acres (494 hectares) (see news release dated July 9, 2025). Also in July 2025, the Company announced initial assay results from the Phase 1 work program. Four samples collected at the Coca Cola Zone returned copper values of 1.6%, 5.3%,2.3% and 5.1% along with an average of 21.6 ppm of silver (see news release dated July 23, 2025). In September 2025, Glenstar received assay results from the Phase 1 field exploration work. These results returned 11.2 g/t (.36 oz/t) gold, 11.35 g/t (.37 oz/t) silver, as well as multi-percent copper and a series of very strong tungsten-bismuth anomalies that were mapped in four distinct stream drainages (see news release dated September 3, 2025).

All assays reported were conducted by ALS Chemex in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Corporate Events

In March 2025, the Company announced that its common shares were approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "GSTRF" as of the opening of the market March 6, 2025 (see news release dated March 10, 2025). In April 2025, the Company received regulatory approval to change its name from Glenstar Ventures Inc. to Glenstar Minerals Inc. effective April 7, 2025 (see news release dated April 7, 2025). In May 2025, the Company engaged Think Ink Marketing of Santa Ana, California, to conduct a marketing and awareness campaign to update existing stakeholders and shareholders, and introduce Glenstar and its critical mineral exploration projects to a wider audience. The agreement was for a term of one month, which can be extended on a month-to-month basis following evaluation of each campaigns' effectiveness in achieving its goals (see news release dated May 8, 2025). On July 8, 2025, the Company announced that it engaged Altura Media Co. Inc., of Vancouver, B.C., to provide certain marketing and investor awareness services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable legislation (see news release date July 8, 2025). In July 2025, Glenstar announced that it had received a listing on the Tradegate Exchange, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, to facilitate greater access and visibility to European and international investors (see news release dated July 22, 2025). On August 13, 2025, the Company announced that it agreed to continue the engagement of Altura Media Co. of Vancouver, B.C. to provide certain marketing and investor awareness services (see news release dated August 13, 2025). In August 2025, the Company entered into an agreement with Hampton Securities Limited (the "Agent") to sell up to 2,950,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.68 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,006,000. This financing agreement was amended to increase the size of the offering to raise proceeds of up to $3,060,000, consisting of 4,500,000 units (see news releases date August 18, 2025 and August 20, 2025). On August 26, 2025, Glenstar announced that it had closed the private placement of 4,500,000 units, plus the Agent its over-allotment option of an additional 622,235 units. The Company issued 5,122,235 units for total gross proceeds of $3,483,119.80 (see news release dated August 26, 2025).

Current & Next Steps

The Company is currently awaiting assays for platinum, palladium, and other rare earth elements from Green Monster.

Drill selection and permitting for Phase 2 at Green Monster is underway. It is expected that Glenstar will target up to eight holes totalling 2,000 feet to further define the discovery in hole GMST-4.

Staking of 30 additional claims at Wildhorse are underway to extend the area southwest, south and southeast of existing claims.

The Company has retained a consultant to produce high quality geologic and alteration maps of the Wildhorse Project.

The Company has retained Quantec Geoscience to provide a formal bid and schedule to perform a drone mag survey of the Wildhorse Project, consisting of east to west flight lines with spacing yet to be determined.

An application for a permit to conduct trenching at the Coca Cola Zone at Wildhorse has been submitted to the BLM in Carson City.

The Company amended its agreement with Altura Media Co. Inc and agreed to extend and accelerate certain marketing and investor awareness services as set out in the original agreement. The terms of the revised agreement state Altura will continue to deliver strategic advertising, public relations and investor communications services for the company for an extended period for consideration of CDN$250,000 (see news releases dated July 8, 2025 and August 13, 2025).

Project Background

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill program in May of 2025, no drilling was ever conducted on the property, but the Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with highly anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling.

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 61 mineral claims, representing 1,220 acres (494 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that date from the late 1800's and early 1900's.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the USA: symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

