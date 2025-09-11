MarketNewsUpdates: Report Highlights Growth in AI Biomarker Monitoring as Industry Giant's GPUs Power Next-Gen Platform

MarketNewsUpdatesNews Commentary



NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Diagnostic Biomarker market is experiencing unprecedented growth and is projected to continue to see substantial growth in years to come. A recent report from the (NIH) National Library of Medicine discussed the AI-Assisted Biomarker, said that: "Recently, advancements in healthcare digitization and personalized treatments have led to groundbreaking developments. Utilization of AI and ML has the potential to enhance comprehension of disease onset and progression, potentially uncovering new disease subtypes, unveiling novel drug targets, advancing the field of precision medicine, propelling efforts towards disease prevention by providing insights into preventive strategies, and finally, discovering new biomarkers for the diagnosis of diseases. While AI-powered applications hold considerable promise, further research is essential to validate these tools and streamline their adoption." The report continued: "The steady progress in consumer electronics, together with improvement in microflow techniques, nanotechnology, and data processing, has led to implementation of cost-effective, user-friendly portable devices, which play the role of not only gadgets but also diagnostic tools. Moreover, numerous smart devices monitor patients' health, and some of them are applied in point-of-care (PoC) tests as a reliable source of evaluation of a patient's condition. Current diagnostic practices are still based on laboratory tests, preceded by the collection of biological samples, which are then tested in clinical conditions by trained personnel with specialistic equipment. In practice, collecting passive/active physiological and behavioral data from patients in real time and feeding them to artificial intelligence (AI) models can significantly improve the decision process regarding diagnosis and treatment procedures via the omission of conventional sampling and diagnostic procedures while also excluding the role of pathologists." Active companies in the Artificial Intelligence space this week include: Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSA), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN).

National Library of Medicine continued: "A combination of conventional and novel methods of digital and traditional biomarker detection with portable, autonomous, and miniaturized devices can revolutionize medical diagnostics in the coming years. This article focuses on a comparison of traditional clinical practices with modern diagnostic techniques based on AI and machine learning (ML). The presented technologies will bypass laboratories and start being commercialized, which should lead to improvement or substitution of current diagnostic tools. Their application in PoC settings or as a consumer technology accessible to every patient appears to be a real possibility. Research in this field is expected to intensify in the coming years. Technological advancements in sensors and biosensors are anticipated to enable the continuous real-time analysis of various omics fields, fostering early disease detection and intervention strategies. The integration of AI with digital health platforms would enable predictive analysis and personalized healthcare, emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in related scientific fields."

Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSA) Adopts NVIDIA-Powered Technology to Build AI-Driven Insight Portal for Continuous Biomarker Monitoring - Company expects early 2026 rollout in EEA; physician portal combines Lumee oxygen monitoring with NVIDIA NeMo to deliver AI-driven clinical workflows - Profusa, Inc. ("Profusa" or the "Company"), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, announces the adoption of NVIDIA technology to power an AI-driven insight portal for continuous biochemistry monitoring.

"We believe that real-time biochemistry data across a large population is a data-set that is currently missing to enable the fulfillment of the promise of AI-enabled improvement in healthcare. Profusa is uniquely positioned to provide this proprietary data set, linking therapeutic decisions with real-time biochemistry changes, to generate valuable insights that are lacking today." Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa's Chairman and CEO commented, "By combining our Lumee platform with the industry leading NVIDIA NeMo hardware and software stack, we plan to build an AI-fueled, scalable technology backbone for better personalized sensor data accuracy and real-time sensor data connections with electronic medical records (EMR), facilitating treatment and outcome predictions, in addition to establishing a robust data base for clinical literature for disease management."

Expected capabilities and feature sets from the physician portal include:

Agentic clinical workflows: A large language model (LLM) powered assistant for clinicians that integrates with EMRs, wearables, and home devices to assist with notes, orders, care plans, remote physiologic monitoring (RPM)/remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), triage, and escalations

Evaluation and monitoring: Built-in experimentation and metrics to assess assistant quality, drift, and safety over time

Guardrails by design: Policy-aware orchestration to enforce clinical scope, data privacy, and safe responses across patient and provider experiences

Model training options: From parameter-efficient tuning to post-training refinement of Profusa's AI signal processing and clinical reasoning components

Time-aligned health data graph: A longitudinal view that fuses Profusa biomarkers with EMR data (problems, meds, labs, vitals, imaging, notes), claims/pharmacy, wearables/IoT, genomics, and social determinants to power predictions and coaching

"We believe physicians need trustworthy, always-on insights, not more dashboards. Our intention is for this cutting-edge portal technology to answer this need by translating raw optical signals into reliable biometrics, providing actionable clinical context." concluded Dr. Hwang.

The portal will be used in combination with Profusa's Lumee oxygen optical hydrogel sensors and reader system, extending Profusa's AI-enabled signal processing and care team tools from clinician offices to remote patient monitoring settings. Profusa expects an early 2026 rollout of the portal in the European Economic Area (EEA) -consisting of the EU, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Iceland -- which accepts the CE Mark.Continued…Read this full release for Profusa by visiting:https://investors.profusa.com/press-releases

Other recent developments in the A.I. industry include:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced early this year new partnerships to transform the $10 trillion healthcare and life sciences industry by accelerating drug discovery, enhancing genomic research and pioneering advanced healthcare services with agentic and generative AI.

The convergence of AI, accelerated computing and biological data is turning healthcare into the largest technology industry. Healthcare leaders IQVIA, Illumina and Mayo Clinic, as well as Arc Institute, are using the latest NVIDIA technologies to develop solutions that will help advance human health.

These solutions include AI agents that can speed clinical trials by reducing administrative burden, AI models that learn from biology instruments to advance drug discovery and digital pathology, and physical AI robots for surgery, patient monitoring and operations. AI agents, AI instruments and AI robots will help address the $3 trillion of operations dedicated to supporting industry growth and create an AI factory opportunity in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) recently announced that it has finalized a new lease agreement with CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, for an additional 150MW at its Polaris Forge 1 Campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. This new lease agreement with CoreWeave brings Applied Digital's total anticipated contracted lease revenue to approximately $11B, which includes $7B in revenue from the initial two approximately 15-year leases executed in May of this year.

With this new long-term lease agreement, the total critical IT capacity across these three long-term lease agreements will encompass 400MW across Applied Digital's sprawling, purpose-built Polaris Forge 1 Campus, strategically designed to power CoreWeave's artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) initiatives.

"This new lease agreement with CoreWeave underpins our commitment to building the next generation of AI infrastructure right here in America's heartland," said Wes Cummins, Chairman and CEO of Applied Digital. "It also further reinforces the importance of North Dakota's role in shaping the future of the digital economy and is another step in advancing its position as one of the most strategic destinations for AI in the world."

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, recently announced an agreement to deliver AI infrastructure to Microsoft. Under this multi-year agreement, Nebius will deliver dedicated capacity to Microsoft from its new data center in Vineland, New Jersey starting later this year.

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said: "Nebius's core AI cloud business, serving customers from AI startups to enterprises, is performing exceptionally well. We have also said that, in addition to our core business, we expect to secure significant long-term committed contracts with leading AI labs and big tech companies. I'm happy to announce the first of these contracts, and I believe there are more to come. The economics of the deal are attractive in their own right, but, significantly, the deal will also help us to accelerate the growth of our AI cloud business even further in 2026 and beyond."

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, recently announced the acquisition of Interactions, a pioneer in AI for customer service and workflow orchestration. This strategic deal is expected to strengthen and extend SoundHound's growing leadership in Agentic AI and accelerate its market penetration in customer service across enterprise businesses.

The combination also introduces major new powerhouse brands to the SoundHound customer portfolio, including global consumer icons, large technology device brands, insurers, automakers, and other preeminent Fortune 100 companies across industries.

"We're rapidly moving towards a future of AI agents, where voice and conversational AI are absolutely integral to high quality customer service. This has always been SoundHound's vision, and we're committed to working with the very best to get there," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO & Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. "Interactions is unquestionably a pioneer in the field, with a client roster with incredible breadth and depth. Bringing them on board makes SoundHound even stronger as we establish the company as a true leader for the new AI era."

