NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 11th

Today is the 24 th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Flight 93 over Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The New York Stock Exchange remembers and honors the 2,997 victims who lost their lives that day.

anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Flight 93 over Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The New York Stock Exchange remembers and honors the 2,997 victims who lost their lives that day. Leading Wednesday's gains in the market was NYSE-listed Oracle, which jumped by 36% after cloud growth guidance. That clinched the company's best day since 1992.

The BLS is in the spotlight today, releasing the August CPI ahead of market open. Economists estimated that inflation increased by 2.9% year-over-year and core inflation rising by 3.1% year-over-year.

Opening Bell

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes 9/11 Day to ring the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Angel Studios marks its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771145/NYSE_Market_Update_September_11.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--trading-community-honors-victims-on-911-302553941.html