Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), an innovation-driven life science company and licensed cannabis processor announces the launch of Canada's first 200-pack cannabis softgels under its house brand Glacial Gold, and the opening of a new distribution facility. Together, these developments strengthen Nextleaf's position in existing markets and enhance its ability to pursue expansion into global medical channels.

Canada's First 200-Pack Softgels

Nextleaf Solutions, operating through its globally recognized innovative processing facility Nextleaf Labs, proudly announces the launch of Canada's first-ever 200-pack softgels under its house brand Glacial GoldTM.

Canada's First 200-pack cannabis softgels, from Glacial Gold by Nextleaf Labs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/266025_bc7ffa43f4d49a31_001full.jpg

Available in RSO Full-Spectrum 5:5, alongside high potency CBD 50, CBN:CBD 10:10, and CBG:THC 5:5 formats to start. With 4 SKU's launching by the end of 2025, and more planned for 2026, the most up-to-date product availability and national listings can be found at www.glacial.gold.

The introduction of the 200-pack format represents a first for Canadian cannabis retail, and expands Glacial Gold's existing category leadership within non-combustible, ingestible extract formats.

Glacial Gold is the top selling brand in Western Canada for softgels and consistently ranks among the top 4 brands in Ontario. "Our new 200-pack format supports consumer demand for value and consistency, allowing consumers to establish and maintain wellness routines with fewer reorders and a more convenient, sustainable format," said Emma Andrews, CEO of Nextleaf.

"Cannabis softgels are becoming a trusted option for value-seeking, health-conscious consumers," Andrews continued. "By focusing on clean ingredients, consistent dosing, and transparency in manufacturing, Glacial Gold is well-positioned to be the trusted choice for non-combustible, everyday cannabis essentials."

Nextleaf Distribution

The Company has commenced operations from its 2,500 square foot facility, Nextleaf Distribution, located less than one kilometre from its licensed processing site in Coquitlam, B.C.

Nextleaf has also submitted a Micro-Processing License Application to Health Canada for this facility. They will focus on expanded activities to support their consumer-packaged goods portfolio from this second site.

Operations at the inaugural site, Nextleaf Labs, will remain focused on their globally recognized and multi-patented extraction process, distillation, formulation and manufacturing for their house branded vapes, oils and softgels, as well as bulk ingredient supply for Commercial Partners.

Nextleaf Discloses Lawsuit and Intention to Defend

The Company has been made aware that former Nextleaf CEO Paul Pedersen, has filed a lawsuit against the Company with the BC Supreme Court, citing wrongful termination. The Company firmly disagrees with and denies the allegations being made by Pedersen. The Company plans to vigorously defend itself against this lawsuit.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovation-driven life science company, and licensed cannabis processor with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf branded products are sold through both medical and adult-use channels, featuring Glacial Gold, which leads multiple categories nationally including softgels, vapes, and oils.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266025

SOURCE: Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.