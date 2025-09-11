CreateMe Technologies: CreateMe Launches Robotic Apparel Manufacturing Platform and First Commercial-Grade Garments

Start-up unveils MeRA and Pixel to enable faster, cleaner, and more agile garment manufacturing

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies, a category-defining apparel automation company, today introduced two breakthrough innovations poised to reshape the apparel manufacturing industry: MeRA (Modular-engineering Robotic Assembly), an autonomous apparel manufacturing platform designed to scale and streamline production, and Pixel, a proprietary microadhesive technology. Together, they power a scalable, high-precision platform that replaces traditional sewing for longevity, shortens production timelines, and enables sustainable, on-demand manufacturing in the U.S.

CreateMe's first commercial-grade product built on MeRA will be in women's intimates, introducing the industry's first fully autonomous bonded intimates product, designed for exceptional fit, comfort, and sustainability. With MeRA being completely modular and flexible in design, CreateMe is currently expanding its commercial-grade products even further with everyday apparel, starting with t-shirts, and more in the near future. These product enhancements will directly contribute to the rebirth of U.S. manufacturing in the 21st century as the demand for nearshoring continues to increase.

CreateMe's latest achievement marks a groundbreaking advancement in the intimates category, promising improved durability and longevity in design for the consumer, while reducing waste for manufacturers. The technology behind this milestone is armed with the largest apparel automation IP portfolio globally (more than 95 patents). CreateMe's next-gen system integrates robotics, digital adhesives, and modular design to meet the demands of today's fashion market: fast, local, and highly customizable.

"Together, MeRA and Pixel represent a scalable, modular architecture purpose-built for the complexity of apparel manufacturing," said Nick Chope, VP of R&D at CreateMe. "This is not automation for automation's sake-it's automation built for how clothes should be made: customized, precise, and close to the consumer."

The MeRA platform delivers end-to-end, software-defined garment construction powered by cutting-edge robotics. It outpaces traditional manufacturing with 20x faster production speeds and 2x greater precision than manual sewing, producing up to 250 garments per hour within a compact footprint. Built for flexibility, MeRA is cost-competitive with offshore manufacturing and supports a wide range of garment categories, from performance wear to lifestyle basics. By enabling on-demand manufacturing, MeRA helps brands reduce inventory waste, shorten supply chains, and meet real-time consumer demand by offering an agile alternative to legacy apparel production models.

At the heart of CreateMe's assembly process is Pixel , a proprietary microadhesive application that replaces traditional stitching with precision-bonded seams less than 1mm wide. Pixel not only enhances garment stretch, durability, and comfort, but also supports better recyclability by allowing materials to separate cleanly - unlike traditional stitching or permanent adhesives. Pixel's adhesive formulation supports a wide range of performant benefits -including moisture-wicking, thermal regulation, and lightweight layering-while enabling smoother finishes, stronger construction, and a longer garment lifespan.

"We're not just improving speed or cost, we're building an entirely new standard for the garment industry," said Cam Myers, CEO of CreateMe. "Bonded apparel is the new paradigm for the fashion industry, and CreateMe's innovations are leading the charge in the next generation of clothing: local, sustainable, on-demand, and made for today's world."

With MeRA and Pixel, CreateMe delivers a platform designed for the future: distributed, location-agnostic, and resilient by design. The system enables local, small-batch manufacturing without cost penalties, cutting lead times by up to 70% and bringing speed-to-market down from months to days. By achieving cost parity with offshore labor, and drastically reducing CO2 emissions, textile waste, and overproduction, the platform offers brands a transformative path forward where innovation, sustainability, and speed go hand in hand.

About CreateMe

CreateMe is a category-defining apparel technology company reimagining the way clothes are made. Leveraging cutting-edge robotics, digitally applied adhesives, and proprietary AI/ML software, CreateMe enables on-demand, sustainable production that reduces waste, enhances efficiency and recyclability, and sets a new standard for innovation in fashion. As application experts in digitally applied adhesives and material compatibility, CreateMe holds one of the industry's largest IP portfolios in apparel automation with 95+ patents.

