Momcozy, a global leader in maternal care and a pioneer of the Mom-First philosophy, announced at Kind+Jugend that its Ergonest Maternity Support Belt has won the 2025 Kind+Jugend Innovation Award. At the same time, the company unveiled its "Love Loneliness" study on postpartum mental health and pledged €5,000 to support the Frauenmilchbank Initiative, advancing equitable access to donor breast milk for premature infants.

Kind+Jugend Innovation Award: A Breakthrough in Maternal Support

At the Kind+Jugend opening ceremony on September 9, Momcozy received the prestigious Innovation Award for its Ergonest Maternity Support Belt-the first to combine the patented Ergonest Support Structure with a unique O-shaped molding system.

"Love Loneliness": Spotlight on Maternal Mental Health

At a press luncheon during the tradeshow, Momcozy presented its latest "Love Loneliness" study, conducted by Kantar. As part of its Mom-first commitment to easing this burden, Momcozy develops Cozy Tech solutions that simplify mothers' lives. For example, the M9 smart hands-free breast pump, equipped with DoubleFit flanges, boosts pumping efficiency by 28%, helping mothers save time and reduce stress.

Experts emphasized the need for collective support:

Prof. Daniel Klotz highlighted the vital role of breast milk and milk banks, while IBCLC Julia Weidenmüller stressed the importance of restoring freedom and confidence for mothers. The event was moderated by Lina Bödecker, family health consultant and pediatric nurse.

Supporting the Women's Milk Bank Initiative

At the event, Momcozy donated €5,000 to Frauenmilchbank Initiative e.V., supporting its mission to provide safe donor milk to premature and newborn babies in Germany. The initiative helps ensure proper nutrition for vulnerable infants when breastfeeding isn't possible.

"Every baby deserves the best start in life," said Sven Hering, Momcozy's European Sales Director. "Supporting Frauenmilchbank lets us extend our Mom-First mission to ensure newborns receive the nutrition they need."

Looking Ahead: Cozy by You Brand Day

Momcozy will soon launch its "Cozy by You" Brand Day, spotlighting authentic user voices through a new TV campaign and content platform. The initiative marks a shift from Brand Made for You" to "Brand Defined With You," reinforcing the company's Mom-First philosophy that true innovation begins with real mothers' lived experiences. Brand Day will introduce the "Built with You, Leading the Change" concept, positioning mothers as collaborators in shaping the future of maternal care while strengthening Momcozy's global community.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

