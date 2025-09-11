Planet Labs Germany GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced the final agenda and speakers for its upcoming Planet On The Road event in Berlin, Germany, on September 24, 2025.

The event will bring together Earth observation leaders and peers for an event focused on learning, networking, and inspiration. Keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats will feature Planet executives and industry leaders, representing industries such as agriculture, forestry, insurance, disaster response, defense and intelligence, and more, to discuss key issues and opportunities across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sessions and speakers:

Welcome Remarks and Opening Keynotes

Ashley Johnson, President CFO, Planet

? Will Marshall, CEO Co-Founder, Planet

Keynote: Innovating with Planet Guest Customer Bayer

Thijs Van Leeuwen, Vice President of Product, Planet

? Angelika Gremska, Staff Data Steward, Bayer Crop Science

? Stefan Józefowicz, Staff Data Engineer, Bayer Crop Science

Keynote: From Agile Aerospace to Next-Generation Satellites

Kiruthika Devaraj, Vice President of Avionics Spacecraft Technology, Planet

Audience Q&A with Planet Leadership

Regional Updates

Martin Polak, Managing Director, Planet Labs Germany GmbH

Fireside Chat: How New Space is driving innovation and security in Europe

Martin Polak, Managing Director, Planet Labs Germany GmbH

? Matthias Wachter, Managing Director, NewSpace Initiative (BDI)

Panel: EU SPACE ACT Navigating Europe's Space Agenda

Moderator: Torsten Kriening, CEO, SpaceWatch.Global

? Magnus von Cramm, Head of Space, BDLI

? Niklas Nienass, Founder and CEO of European Space Vision, Former Member of the European Parliament

? Peter Stubbe, DLR

Panel: Delivering Actionable Insights across Agriculture, Forestry, Water, and Infrastructure

Moderator: Annet Eeltink, Senior Channel Account Executive, Planet

? Michael Breetzke, Director Business Development, Swift Geospatial

? Dr. Thomas Heege, General Manager, EOMAP

? John Atkinson, Chief Product Officer, LiveEO

AI Spotlight: EFTAS

Highlighting Innovative Use Cases with Planet

Oliver Buck, Head of Technology Management, EFTAS

Panel: Building Resiliency with Innovative Disaster Management Strategies

Moderator: Diego Vanelli, Senior Manager, Planet

? Francesco Biasci, Deputy Fire Chief Engineer, Italian National Fire and Rescue Service

? Prof. Konstantinos Karantzalos, Secretary General of Telecommunications and Posts, Ministry of Digital Governance (Greece)

? Gaetano Volpe, CEO Founder, Latitudo 40

Panel: How Satellite Data is Impacting Insurers, Banks and Asset Managers

Moderator: Berend De Jong, Global Lead, Insurance and Finance, Planet

? Mila Luleva, Head of Remote Sensing, Rabobank

? Forbes McKenzie, CEO, McKenzie Intelligence

AI Spotlight: Blue Team Intelligence

Highlighting Innovative Use Cases with Planet

Bas Ooink, Managing Director, Blue Team Intelligence

New Perspectives in Investigative Journalism

Galen Reich, Investigative Technologist, Bellingcat

AI Spotlight: SynMax

Highlighting Innovative Use Cases with Planet

Eric Anderson, Co-Founder Chief Technology Officer, SynMax

Planet Purpose Award Winner and Fireside Chat

Mike Merit, Chief Customer Officer, Planet

Closing Keynote

To attend Planet On The Road in Berlin, register your interest on the event webpage by September 17, 2025.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Planet's product development and performance and its future execution and performance under contracts. Planet's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250911390489/en/

Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@Planet.com