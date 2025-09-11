NextTrip Launches Travel Magazine 2.0 - A Premium Editorial Platform Connecting Media and Booking

Powered by an AI-integrated Content Management System, with Video Content and Daily Travel Deals, all Designed to Convert Consumer Interest into Travel Bookings

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced the launch of Travel Magazine 2.0, a next-generation digital editorial platform designed to seamlessly guide travelers from inspiration to booking. The new platform marks a major milestone in the continued buildout of NextTrip's vertically integrated travel-media ecosystem.

Travel Magazine 2.0 is strategically positioned to complement JOURNY, NextTrip's top-of-funnel streaming content platform, serving as a powerful mid-funnel bridge. Designed to educate, inspire, and empower travelers with high-quality, research-ready content, the magazine connects JOURNY's emotive storytelling to NextTrip's proprietary booking engine and its travel brands, including Five Star Alliance. As the platform evolves, it will deepen engagement through interactive features and personalized experiences, creating a full-circle vacation companion that supports travelers before, during, and after their journeys, becoming more useful and tailored with every interaction.

Powered by an AI-integrated content management system (CMS), Travel Magazine 2.0 will consistently deliver SEO-optimized editorial features, curated itineraries, destination guides, hotel reviews, re-edited JOURNY video content, and influencer contributions, all aimed at converting interest into bookings across NextTrip's portfolio.

The launch and ramp-up of Travel Magazine 2.0 is also supported by NextTrip's recently announced partnerships with Jungle Creations and FINN Partners, which are collaborating on strategic content development, brand marketing, and audience expansion initiatives across digital and social channels.

"Travel Magazine 2.0 is a strategic step forward in our mission to redefine the travel journey," said Bill Kerby, CEO of NextTrip. "It brings together editorial credibility, influencer voice, and smart content delivery to move travelers from curiosity to conversion. Most importantly, it is designed to monetize for our stakeholders in two ways, by generating media revenue through premium ad placements and branded content, and by driving travel bookings across NextTrip's platforms and brands."

Key Features and Benefits:

Mid-Funnel Bridge : Helps users move from inspiration to intent, supporting decision-making with expert editorial and actionable insights.

Scalable AI-Powered Content : Timely, high-impact articles that enhance SEO, user experience, and personalized targeting.

Integrated Booking Pathways : Contextual links guide readers directly to hotel listings, vacation packages, and curated travel deals.

Audience Targeting : Content tailored for luxury travelers, wellness seekers, foodies, cultural explorers, planners, and influencer-driven users.

Affiliate & Ad Monetization : Features a dedicated Deals page, embedded affiliate links, sponsored content, and programmatic ad placements.

Increased Conversion: Drives engagement, retargeting, and CRM-based reactivation strategies for Five Star Alliance and NextTrip's broader portfolio.

The launch comes as NextTrip enters a new phase of growth, driven by a series of strategic initiatives throughout the year. These include the acquisition of the JOURNY channel to anchor the Company's media vertical, the acquisition of Five Star Alliance to expand its travel services and booking vertical, and the addition of TA Pipeline to strengthen its group travel capabilities. NextTrip has also advanced its proprietary booking engine, introduced PayDelay installment payment options, and continued to build out platforms for both group and travel agent markets. Collectively, these milestones position NextTrip as a vertically integrated travel and media ecosystem that seamlessly connects discovery, inspiration, and booking. Complementing these operational achievements, the Company has reconstituted its board with a slate of accomplished directors whose leadership spans global media, technology, and travel, with both management and directors serving as significant shareholders aligned with NextTrip's long-term vision.

