ThinkWare Releases the Next Version of Cohesion - 1.2.4

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / ThinkWare, a leader in PEO/ASO software solutions, announces the latest version of its Cohesion software platform has been released.

Cohesion

As the industry's most modern software platform, Cohesion is built to power your entire business with unmatched performance and functionality. With Release 1.2.4, we've further optimized performance and introduced new features to drive greater efficiency.

"Our clients have been overwhelmed with the advancement of Cohesion. Version 1.2.4 continues to propel them forward with their operations and the ability to gain new clients," said Product Manager Shawn Ealy.

Cohesion's cloud-native architecture ensures seamless scalability and adaptability for PEO and ASO companies of all sizes. By incorporating three decades of industry knowledge and best practices, ThinkWare is empowering its clients to optimize their operations and achieve greater success.

For more information on ThinkWare, please call ThinkWare at 1-800-Y-THINK-Y (800-984-4659), or visit our web site at www.thinkwareinc.com, or email us at info@thinkwareinc.com.

About ThinkWare:

ThinkWare is a leading provider of software solutions specializing in PEO and ASO platforms. With over 30 years of experience, ThinkWare is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth for its clients in the ever-evolving business landscape.

