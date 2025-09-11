Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 15:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hidden Stars by David Drebin - Four Saturdays in September

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / David Drebin announces the launch of Hidden Stars, a groundbreaking live performance series transforming Washington Square Park into an open-air stage of discovery and revelation. For four consecutive Saturdays in September, Drebin invites strangers to step into the spotlight as he unveils their hidden star-the brilliance within each individual waiting to shine.

Known worldwide for his cinematic photographs and iconic artworks, Drebin now expands his artistry beyond the frame. Hidden Stars abandons the gallery walls and places creativity in the heart of New York City, a space long celebrated as a crucible of artistic expression. From countless poets, musicians, and dreamers, Washington Square Park has always been a sanctuary for those daring to reveal their truth. Drebin continues this legacy - offering not scripted theater, but raw, unscripted moments of transformation.

Each performance features Drebin's signature Free Readings (Who You Really Are), in which participants step forward and experience a spontaneous exchange that illuminates their inner brilliance and power.

Media Contact: Diamonds
Media Emails: info@daviddrebin.com
Media Website: https://daviddrebin.com/

Contact Information

Jack Smith
Media Coordinator
contact@trustpointxposure.com
1-442-220-3131

.

SOURCE: David Drebin



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hidden-stars-by-david-drebin-four-saturdays-in-september-1071321

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.