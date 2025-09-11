Hidden Stars by David Drebin - Four Saturdays in September

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / David Drebin announces the launch of Hidden Stars, a groundbreaking live performance series transforming Washington Square Park into an open-air stage of discovery and revelation. For four consecutive Saturdays in September, Drebin invites strangers to step into the spotlight as he unveils their hidden star-the brilliance within each individual waiting to shine.

Known worldwide for his cinematic photographs and iconic artworks, Drebin now expands his artistry beyond the frame. Hidden Stars abandons the gallery walls and places creativity in the heart of New York City, a space long celebrated as a crucible of artistic expression. From countless poets, musicians, and dreamers, Washington Square Park has always been a sanctuary for those daring to reveal their truth. Drebin continues this legacy - offering not scripted theater, but raw, unscripted moments of transformation.

Each performance features Drebin's signature Free Readings (Who You Really Are) , in which participants step forward and experience a spontaneous exchange that illuminates their inner brilliance and power.

