Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 15:36
402,45 Euro
-0,12 % -0,50
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ForgeFX Simulations joins John Deere supply base

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / ForgeFX Simulations has been chosen to supply advanced training simulation software to John Deere Construction & Forestry. ForgeFX Simulations is a supplier of highly realistic interactive 3D training simulators based in San Francisco.

ForgeFX Simulations

ForgeFX Simulations

"We are excited to join the John Deere Construction & Forestry supply base and support their commitment to delivering innovative and effective training solutions for customers and dealers," said Greg Meyers, CEO of ForgeFX Simulations. "Our mission is to deliver simulation-based technologies that improve workforce development and safety."

About ForgeFX Simulations: ForgeFX Simulations develops immersive 3D training solutions that help organizations improve performance, enhance safety, and reduce costs. With over 20 years of experience, ForgeFX specializes in spatial computing, virtual, augmented, and mixed reality simulators for industries including construction, energy, healthcare, mining, and aerospace. By combining technical precision with creative innovation, ForgeFX delivers cutting-edge tools to prepare today's workforce for tomorrow's challenges.

Contact Information
Kristen M. Cox
Director of Marketing
kristen.cox@forgefx.com
415-788-5725

.

SOURCE: ForgeFX Simulations



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/forgefx-simulations-joins-john-deere-supply-base-1071523

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
