MIXT IV Spa: Bringing Modern IV Therapy to Los Alamitos & Surrounding Cities

MIXT IV Spa, a Modern Health and Wellness Destination, is Excited to Announce Its Opening in Los Alamitos, Proudly Serving the Community and Nearby Cities Including Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Belmont Shore and Cypress

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / MIXT IV Spa, the modern health and wellness destination, is thrilled to announce its grand opening in Los Alamitos, serving the surrounding communities of Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Belmont Shore, and Cypress. This inviting concierge-style spa brings a spectrum of rejuvenating IV and injection therapies designed to help clients feel their best - faster and more effectively.

"Our mission is simple: to help people feel their best, inside and out," said Jennifer Bembry, founder of MIXT IV Spa. "Los Alamitos and the surrounding neighborhoods are filled with busy families, professionals, and athletes who deserve quick, effective, and trusted options for wellness. We're here to make that easy and accessible."

What MIXT IV Spa Offers

Vitamin-IV Therapy (via IV Infusion): Choose from a curated selection of targeted treatments including Hydration Therapy, Energy Boost, Myers' Cocktail, Hangover Therapy, Muscle Recovery, Cold & Flu Relief, Immune Boost, Stress Therapy, Migraine Therapy, IV Therapy for Nausea, and IV Beauty Treatment.

NAD? IV Therapy: One of the premier offerings at MIXT IV Spa, this revitalizing treatment is available in multiple dosage strengths - 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg, 400 mg, and 500 mg IV infusions. NAD? IV Therapy is known for supporting enhanced cellular metabolism, improved energy, cognitive clarity, and overall wellness.

Injection Therapy (Intramuscular Injections):

B-12 Injection - Supports energy, mood, neurotransmitter function, and red blood cell production.

Anti-Stress Injection - A blend of Inositol + B-6 to help regulate mood, reduce brain fog, and support neurotransmitter balance.

Antioxidant Injection - Delivers a powerful combo of Glutathione + Vitamin D3 + Zinc to neutralize free radicals and support immune & cardiovascular health.

Cold & Flu Injection - Vitamin C + D3 + Zinc + NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) to bolster immune defense, reduce inflammation, and provide respiratory relief.

Glutathione Injection - High-dose (1 gram) to promote skin luminosity, detoxification, and youthful collagen support.

Why MIXT IV Spa Stands Out

MIXT IV Spa pairs clinical expertise with personalized care in a soothing, spa-like environment. Backed by over 30 years of combined clinical experience, the team specializes in assessing individual needs and customizing treatment plans to maximize results and comfort.

Location & Service Area

Located at 4012 Katella Avenue, Suite 104, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, MIXT IV Spa warmly welcomes clients throughout Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Belmont Shore, and Cypress - and the surrounding Orange County region.

About MIXT IV Spa

MIXT IV Spa is a premier concierge IV Therapy center in Los Alamitos delivering modern wellness solutions in a serene, spa-like setting. Founded by Jennifer Bembry, RN, the spa combines personalized healthcare with inviting ambiance to help guests feel revitalized and supported every step of the way.

