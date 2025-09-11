Raven Resources Corp.: Raven Resources Reports Strong First-Year Results Following Grove Electric Acquisition

GROVE, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Raven Resources today announced robust first-year financial results following its acquisition of Grove Electric, a leading electrical contracting and services company based in Grove, Oklahoma.

For the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, Grove Electric achieved a 30% increase in revenues compared to the prior year.

The September 2024 acquisition was a strategic move to expand Raven Resources' portfolio of service-oriented businesses in fast-growing regional markets. The strong results highlight both the successful integration of Grove Electric and the sustained demand for high-quality electrical contracting services across Northeast Oklahoma.

"We are extremely pleased with Grove Electric's first year under Raven Resources," said Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources. "The growth we've seen is a testament to the dedication of Grove Electric's team and the company's reputation for reliable, professional service. This performance reinforces our confidence in investing in businesses with strong local roots and significant growth potential."

"Our team is proud of the progress we've made this year," added Tim Williams, General Manager of Grove Electric. "With Raven Resources' support, we've taken on more projects, expanded capabilities, and strengthened our commitment to the community we serve."

Grove Electric continues to deliver a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial services, including electrical installations, upgrades, and maintenance solutions. Under Raven Resources' ownership, the company has enhanced operational capacity, invested in workforce development, and deepened customer relationships.

Looking ahead, Raven Resources plans to build on this momentum by supporting Grove Electric's growth strategies, including workforce expansion and the capacity to undertake larger-scale projects across the region.

About Grove Electric & Lighting Supply

Founded in 1998 and acquired by Raven Resources Corp. in 2024, Grove Electric & Lighting Supply provides electrical and lighting products and services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Grove, Oklahoma. Known for its "big-box inventory and small-town service," Grove benefits from Raven's tailored back-office, financial strategy, and growth-planning support.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a Dallas-based investment and asset management firm specializing in strategic partnerships across commercial-industrial development, private credit, and structured finance. Operating at "Raven Speed," the firm enhances portfolio companies through financial engineering, operational excellence, governance, and brand strategy.

