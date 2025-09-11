Ditto Transcripts: AI Transcriptions Aren't Free-And It Isn't Cheap to Fix

Ditto's ROI comparison exposes hidden editing time from AI's ~61.9% accuracy versus human experts.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Ditto Transcripts today launched an interactive Transcription ROI Comparison tool that puts hard numbers behind a question many teams struggle to answer: Should we transcribe in-house, run it through AI and fix it, or hire experts? The free, browser-based tool lets users input their audio minutes and their hourly rate to see side-by-side cost and time comparisons for DIY manual, AI-only (with editing), and Ditto's human verified transcription service.

"Leaders don't need another opinion, they need math," said Ben Walker, Founder & CEO of Ditto Transcripts. "This calculator shows the real tradeoffs in dollars and hours. When accuracy matters, the cheapest sticker price usually isn't the cheapest decision."

What the tool reveals

DIY takes time, and lots of it. The tool models how long manual transcription actually takes and converts that hidden labor into a per-minute cost. For many teams, that internal cost is the real budget killer.

AI isn't plug-and-play. The page explains that AI transcripts average about 61.92% accuracy , which can mean ~3,808 errors in a 10,000-word document -errors your staff still have to find and fix. That editing time is what drives the "AI-only" total cost way up.

Human accuracy changes the math. Ditto's transcripts are 99%+ accurate, delivered ready to use and certified for court, which is why the "Ditto" column often lands far below the total internal cost of DIY or post-AI cleanup.

A quick example: At a $50/hour internal rate for 60 minutes of audio, Ditto's calculator (using a $1.50/min baseline) shows a ~$90 spend with Ditto versus ~$500 in internal time to DIY or to fix AI output-before considering the risk and rework that come with lower accuracy. (The tool uses easy sliders/inputs so anyone can run their own numbers.)

"We built this tool to remove the guesswork," Walker added. "Whether you're handling depositions, patient dictations, interviews, or research, you can make an apples-to-apples decision in under a minute."

Who it's for

The calculator is designed for legal, medical, law-enforcement, business, and academic teams that balance speed, accuracy, and budget every day. Ditto serves these sectors with U.S.-based professionals and CJIS and HIPAA compliant processes.

How it works

Visit the Transcription ROI Comparison page. Enter your audio minutes and your hourly rate. Instantly see cost and time comparisons for DIY, AI-only (with edits), and Ditto, including per-minute costs and projected hours saved.

Why Ditto

Accuracy you can trust:99%+ human-verified transcripts, ready to use.

Transparent pricing: General transcription pricing typically ranges from $1.50 to $5.00 per audio minute , depending on complexity and turnaround. The ROI page uses a $1.50/min baseline to illustrate savings.

Compliance + care: CJIS and HIPAA compliance, with service tailored to the exacting needs of courtrooms, clinics, campuses, and corporations.

The Transcription ROI Comparison tool is free and available now at: dittotranscripts.com/tools/roi-comparison/.

About Ditto Transcripts

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Ditto Transcripts provides certified, human-verified transcription across legal, medical, law-enforcement, academic, and business settings. Ditto combines accuracy, timeliness, and customer service to deliver transcripts you can take to the bank-or the courtroom.

