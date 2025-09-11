EyeCity.com, Inc.: EyeCity.com Announces Strategic Focus on Smart City and Infrastructure Technology, Tapping into a Multi-Trillion Dollar Global Market

LAND O' LAKES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / EyeCity.com, Inc. (OTC PINK:ICTY), a technology company specializing in innovative urban solutions, today announced its strategic focus on developing and implementing smart city and intelligent road technologies. The company is poised to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for connected and sustainable urban infrastructure.

The Rise of Smart Cities and Roads

The future of urban living hinges on the integration of smart technology. Smart cities are not a distant concept but a present reality, leveraging data, connectivity, and automation to create safer, more efficient, and more sustainable environments. By implementing intelligent systems, cities can achieve:

Optimized Traffic Flow: Real-time traffic management significantly reduces congestion, commute times, and carbon emissions.

Energy Efficiency: Smart grids and adaptive lighting systems can decrease energy consumption by up to 80%.

Responsive Public Services: Sensor-driven networks enable public services to respond instantly to citizen needs, from waste management to emergency services.

The market for this technology is experiencing explosive growth, projected to reach over $1.87 trillion by 2028. This global demand is driven by rapid urbanization and the pressing need for sustainable solutions.

A Global Market Opportunity

The market for smart cities and roads represents a significant opportunity, both domestically and internationally.

Domestic Market: The United States is investing heavily in infrastructure modernization, with federal and state initiatives driving the adoption of smart technology in urban centers and transportation networks.

Foreign Market: Nations in Europe and Asia are leading the charge in smart city development. Singapore, for example, is globally recognized for its "Smart Nation" initiative, which leverages data to improve urban living. This global race to build smarter infrastructure presents vast opportunities for technology providers.

Bradley Wilson, President of ICTY stated "Smart infrastructure is an essential platform that supports not only intelligent mobility and digital services but also sustainable development and enhanced quality of life. The sector offers a unique combination of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and public benefit, making it a powerful long-term investment. We are confident that our focus on this market will unlock new revenue models, including data monetization and significant energy savings for municipalities, positioning ICTY as a leader in urban innovation.

