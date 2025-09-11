Pet Center, Inc. Sets the Standard in Pet Nutrition by Consistently Meeting and Exceeding FDA and USDA Manufacturing Standards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Pet Center, Inc., a leading innovator in all-natural pet treats and nutrition, today announced that its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities continue to meet and exceed the strict requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

With over 30 years of experience in delivering high-quality pet products, Pet Center, Inc. has earned a reputation for integrity, safety, and exceptional manufacturing practices. The company complies with all, FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and USDA standards.

"Pet parents deserve to feel confident about the quality and safety of the products they give their four-legged family members," said David Mohilef of Pet Center, Inc. "That's why we aim higher than the bare minimum. Our team takes extra care at every step to source, inspect, and produce products with a strong commitment to safety, nutrition, and consistency."

Pet Center, Inc. maintains strict quality controls throughout the production process, including:

Sourcing premium ingredients carefully selected and verified to meet USDA standards

Operating manufacturing facilities under documented FDA current Good Manufacturing Practices

Performing routine safety tests to guard against contaminants and ensure nutrient integrity

Conducting ongoing audits and third-party validations to confirm compliance and drive improvements

This dedication highlights Pet Center, Inc.'s mission to provide wholesome, responsibly produced treats that promote the health and happiness of pets worldwide.

For decades, Pet Center, Inc. has been a trusted partner for retailers and distributors across the U.S. and beyond. By continuously raising the bar for quality and compliance, the company sets new standards in pet nutrition manufacturing.

About Pet Center, Inc.

Founded in 1978, Pet Center, Inc. is a pioneer in all-natural pet treats and nutrition solutions. Based in Los Angeles, the company is committed to creating safe, delicious, and nutritionally balanced products that support lifelong pet health. With a reputation built on trust and excellence, Pet Center, Inc. proudly serves pet parents around the world with products made to superior USDA and FDA-certified standards.

