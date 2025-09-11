Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 15:26 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pet Center, Inc. Sets the Standard in Pet Nutrition by Consistently Meeting and Exceeding FDA and USDA Manufacturing Standards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Pet Center, Inc., a leading innovator in all-natural pet treats and nutrition, today announced that its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities continue to meet and exceed the strict requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

With over 30 years of experience in delivering high-quality pet products, Pet Center, Inc. has earned a reputation for integrity, safety, and exceptional manufacturing practices. The company complies with all, FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and USDA standards.

"Pet parents deserve to feel confident about the quality and safety of the products they give their four-legged family members," said David Mohilef of Pet Center, Inc. "That's why we aim higher than the bare minimum. Our team takes extra care at every step to source, inspect, and produce products with a strong commitment to safety, nutrition, and consistency."

Pet Center, Inc. maintains strict quality controls throughout the production process, including:

  • Sourcing premium ingredients carefully selected and verified to meet USDA standards

  • Operating manufacturing facilities under documented FDA current Good Manufacturing Practices

  • Performing routine safety tests to guard against contaminants and ensure nutrient integrity

  • Conducting ongoing audits and third-party validations to confirm compliance and drive improvements

This dedication highlights Pet Center, Inc.'s mission to provide wholesome, responsibly produced treats that promote the health and happiness of pets worldwide.

For decades, Pet Center, Inc. has been a trusted partner for retailers and distributors across the U.S. and beyond. By continuously raising the bar for quality and compliance, the company sets new standards in pet nutrition manufacturing.

About Pet Center, Inc.
Founded in 1978, Pet Center, Inc. is a pioneer in all-natural pet treats and nutrition solutions. Based in Los Angeles, the company is committed to creating safe, delicious, and nutritionally balanced products that support lifelong pet health. With a reputation built on trust and excellence, Pet Center, Inc. proudly serves pet parents around the world with products made to superior USDA and FDA-certified standards.

For more information, please visit www.pcipet.com .

Contact Information

PHIL MIZRAHIE
PRESIDENT
phil@pcipet.com
323-734-1445

.

SOURCE: PET CENTER, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pet-center-inc.-sets-the-standard-in-pet-nutrition-by-consistently-mee-1071605

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.