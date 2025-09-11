MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Responds to WHO's Call: Scaling Global Solutions for Mental Health

One Billion People Living With Mental Health Conditions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent call: more than one billion people worldwide are now living with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, costing the global economy an estimated US $1 trillion annually.

MentalHealth.com today reaffirmed its mission to meet this challenge head-on, building intelligent technology that empowers people and transforms access to care on a global scale.

"Our vision has always been to support the mental health of one billion people - the very scale the WHO has now identified as the global challenge before us," said Patrick Nagle, Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "We are committed to building systems of care, support, and well-being to meet this need."

Aligning with WHO's Urgent Priorities

The WHO has outlined four immediate priorities: equitable financing, legal reforms, workforce investment, and person-centered care. MentalHealth.com's platform directly supports these goals by:

Connecting people to a comprehensive mental health library and a trusted professionals network.

Delivering advanced diagnostics with companion support services to guide people throughout their wellness journey.

Offering personalized wellness programs through its mental health portal, already serving over 10,000+ beta accounts.

"As humanity struggles with disconnection and numbness, MentalHealth.com embarks on a crucial mission to support the well-being of billions worldwide," said Jeff Smith, Co-Founder and Venture Advisor. "This is a venture with meaning."

Growth and Milestones

MentalHealth.com has seen extraordinary growth in response to global demand:

600%+ year-over-year growth

4+ million people reached annually through its platform

15+ active social media channels with over 2 million followers

A rapidly expanding professionals network, with thousands of new accounts added each month

Key Milestones include:

Relaunch of MentalHealth.com

Acquisition of MentalHelp.net

Launch of the Mental Health Network

Acquisition of PsychGuides

A Turning Point for Global Mental Health

With mental health conditions projected by the WHO to cost $6 trillion globally by 2030, MentalHealth.com is scaling solutions to transform crisis into healthier and more resilient communities.

"We will repurpose the very technology responsible for disempowerment, dependence, and illness into digital tools for empowerment, independence, and health," said Dr. Jesse Hanson, Ph.D., Clinical Affairs Director and Co-Founder.

Through advanced diagnostics, personalized wellness programs, and a trusted network of professionals, MentalHealth.com makes care more human.

A Human-Centered Approach

Built on three pillars - reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities - MentalHealth.com is developing the world's most intelligent mental health technology. Its vision is to support the mental health of one billion people and, ultimately, the well-being of all eight billion worldwide.

Discover how MentalHealth.com is shaping the future of care: MentalHealth.com Vision Presentation (2025)

SOURCE: MentalHealth.com, LLC

