Black Book Research: World Patient Safety Day 2025: Ten Technology Leaders Driving Safer Hospitals

Black Book Research to Recognize Vendor Excellence Across Patient Safety IT Categories

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / To mark World Patient Safety Day, observed globally on September 17, Black Book Research released the results of ten dedicated surveys evaluating how healthcare IT solutions are advancing patient safety in hospitals and health systems. More than 3,200 international tech users, including clinicians, IT leaders, and executives from academic medical centers, community hospitals, safety-net institutions, and specialty facilities, rated vendors across 18 key performance indicators designed to measure both clinical outcomes and operational effectiveness.

The evaluation framework captured the factors that matter most to safe, reliable care. Respondents assessed workflow fit and usability, implementation speed and support quality, and interoperability readiness through FHIR, HL7, and TEFCA standards. They also measured data integrity, auditability, and algorithm performance, including sensitivity and specificity, while weighing the accuracy of alerts and the ability to mitigate alarm fatigue. Reliability, uptime, and security safeguards such as HITRUST, SOC 2, and FedRAMP certifications were critical, as were role-based communication and closed-loop handoffs. Clinical outcomes including falls, infections, medication errors, readmissions, and length of stay were evaluated alongside equity and accessibility features, analytics and safety intelligence, and alignment with governance and policy frameworks. Additional measures included scalability across care settings, patient and family adoption, cost-to-value and ROI, vendor transparency and publication of evidence, and the pace of innovation on product roadmaps.

Top Vendors by Patient Safety Technology Category (2025 Black Book User Surveys)

Clinical Surveillance & Monitoring - Masimo Patient SafetyNet and Philips IntelliVue Guardian (early-warning systems proven to reduce ICU transfers and adverse events)

Medication Safety & Closed-Loop Systems - Omnicell (automation + analytics across dispensing, BCMA, and cloud monitoring)

Infection Prevention & Control Tech - Tru-D SmartUVC (PDI) and GOJO/BioVigil (UV-C and hand-hygiene monitoring with documented HAI reductions)

Diagnostic & Treatment Accuracy Tools - Elsevier Order Sets & Care Plans and Wolters Kluwer UpToDate/medi-Span (trusted clinical decision support platforms)

Care Coordination & Communication Safety - TigerConnect, Vocera (Stryker), and PerfectServe (secure, closed-loop communication and alarm integration)

Surgical & Procedural Safety - Surgical Safety Technologies OR Black Box (AI surgical analytics) and Getinge T-DOC / STERIS CensiTrac (instrument traceability)

Patient Identification & Verification - Imprivata PatientSecure (palm-vein biometrics) and RightPatient (iris/face biometrics for duplicate reduction)

Fall Prevention & Safety Sensors - AvaSure TeleSitter, Hillrom/Baxter smart beds, and SafelyYou (AI-enabled video for fall risk reduction)

Reporting & Safety Intelligence Platforms - RLDatix (comprehensive safety event reporting, RCA, and governance)

Patient Engagement & Empowerment Tech - InteliChart (#1 End-to-End Patient Engagement Platform in Black Book 2025, third consecutive year)

Survey Highlights

82% of hospitals reported measurable reductions in adverse events after adopting targeted patient safety technologies.

71% of executives named AI-enhanced surveillance and diagnostic systems as the fastest-growing category for 2026 budgets.

44% of clinical staff cited alarm fatigue as a persistent challenge, even with new monitoring tools.

68% of infection control leaders reported reduced HAIs through automated hygiene monitoring and UV-C disinfection technologies.

59% of nurse managers said workflow integration issues remain the key barrier to fully leveraging fall-prevention sensors.

"Patient safety technologies are fundamental to hospital resilience and quality of care," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "By publishing vendor leaders across ten categories in advance of World Patient Safety Day on September 17, we spotlight the solutions that clinicians and executives themselves validate as delivering measurable, life-saving outcomes."

