BEWI ASA: BEWI ASA: Minutes from extraordinary general meeting

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by BEWI ASA ("BEWI" or the "Company") on 21 August 2025 regarding the notice of an extraordinary general meeting in relation to tranche 2 of the private placement successfully placed on 20 August 2025 (the "Private Placement") and the potential subsequent repair offering of new shares in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering").

The extraordinary general meeting was held today, 11 September 2025 at 13:30 CEST. As follows from the attached minutes, all matters were resolved as proposed by the board of directors, including (i) the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 6,455,542 new shares in tranche 2 of the Private Placement, and (ii) the board authorisation to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 3,000,000 to carry out the potential Subsequent Offering.

Settlement of the shares allocated to investors in tranche 2 of the Private Placement, save for to BEWI Invest AS, is expected to take place on or about 15 September 2025 on a delivery versus payment ("DVP") basis, by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company already admitted to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs, pursuant to a share lending agreement between BEWI Invest AS as share lender, the Managers (as defined below), and the Company. The shares allocated to investors in tranche 2 of the Private Placement are thus tradeable following the general meeting.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to tranche 2 of the Private Placement with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Managers will settle the share loan from BEWI Invest AS with the new shares issued by the general meeting. These new shares will be issued on a separate temporary ISIN pending approval by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway ("NFSA") and publication of a prospectus, expected in October 2025.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, acted as joint bookrunners in the Private Placement (jointly, the "Managers").

For more information about the Private Placement and the potential Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Company's stock exchange announcements of 20 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, Director of IR and Communications BEWI ASA, tel: +47 9756 1959

About BEWI ASA

BEWI is an international provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions. The company's commitment to sustainability is integrated throughout the value chain, from production of raw materials and end goods, to recycling of used products. With a vision to protect people and goods for a better every day, BEWI is leading the change towards a circular economy.

BEWI ASA is listed at the Euronext Oslo Børs under ticker BEWI.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules.