AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" (Excellent) of Jupiter Insurance Limited (Jupiter) (Guernsey), a captive insurer of BP p.l.c. (bp) [NYSE: BP], an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Jupiter's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, the ratings factor in a neutral impact from the company's ultimate parent, bp.

Jupiter's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects Jupiter's BCAR scores to remain comfortably above the minimum required for the strongest assessment level, reflecting its strategy to maintain sufficient capital buffers to absorb potential volatility stemming from the company's exposure to high-severity, low-frequency losses. Jupiter does not purchase any outward reinsurance cover, supporting bp's current strategy to retain risks when possible. A partially offsetting factor is the captive's concentrated investment portfolio, of which 99% is accounted for by short-term intragroup deposits.

Jupiter has reported strong operating results over the past five years (2020-2024), demonstrated by a weighted average return-on-equity ratio of 9.3%. Earnings are supported by robust underwriting profits, as evidenced by a weighted average combined ratio of 21.9%, and are supplemented by solid investment income generated from the heightened interest rate environment in recent years. Prospective operating performance is subject to volatility arising from the company's exposure to high-severity, low-frequency losses, driven by the large line sizes offered by the captive, relative to its premium income.

The captive holds a neutral business profile, reflecting its key role within bp's overall risk management framework, as its principal captive insurer. Jupiter's underwriting risks consist mainly of onshore and offshore property damage and business interruption covers. Following a decade of declining premium levels owing to soft rate environment and divestments by bp, Jupiter's premium income saw a return to growth in 2023 and 2024 supported by new insurable risks being placed with the captive. Moderate premium growth is expected to continue over the medium-term, supported by bp group's planned asset investments.

