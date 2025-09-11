TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

11 September 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company" or "SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 August 2025 as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date 18 September 2025

Record Date 19 September 2025

Payment Date 30 September 2025

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

Further to the dividend announcements declaring an additional 0.25 pence per share dividend payment for the months of March 2025, released on 10 April 2025 and June 2025, released on 10 July 2025, the Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited are pleased to declare that the Company is expected to declare a total dividend in excess of 7 pence per share, for the financial year ending 30 September 2025.

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.