Baker Hughes to Supply Integrated Subsea, Completion Systems for Turkish Petroleum's Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3

Technologies will optimize offshore production in the Sakarya Gas Field

Baker Hughes to deliver deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated technology

Integrated approach will enhance operating efficiencies



HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday a significant award from Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to supply subsea production and intelligent completion systems in the country's strategic Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3.

Through the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated subsea structures and control systems to support production at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 feet. The company's advanced, intelligent upper and lower completions systems will provide enhanced, multizonal control of subsurface operations.

"The development of the Sakarya gas fields has transformed Turkiye's energy sector, leading to a more prosperous, secure future for the country," said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. "By bringing to bear our unique combination of subsea and completions technologies alongside our operational expertise and subsurface insights, Baker Hughes, TPAO and TP-OTC are able to collaboratively unlock these crucial hydrocarbons that will power Turkiye for decades to come."

Baker Hughes has collaborated with TPAO and TP-OTC in the Sakarya Gas Field since development began in 2022. The company's GaffneyClineTM energy advisory team has worked closely with TPAO and TP-OTC on reservoir and technology evaluations for the field's unique subsurface geology. Baker Hughes has also provided advanced lower completions solutions ideally suited to optimize production in thin-layered reservoirs like those found in the Black Sea.

During Phase 3, Baker Hughes' completions technologies, including InForceTM HCMTM-A interval control valves, SureTREATTM chemical injection valves, SureSENSTM QPT ELITE gauges, REACHTM subsurface safety valves and SC-XPTM Select Zero Loss stack-pack system, will be integrated with subsea production systems to create new engineering and operational efficiencies.

Deliveries and execution supporting Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 will begin in late 2025.

