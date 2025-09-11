Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 14:04
39,740 Euro
-0,92 % -0,370
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,18040,24016:24
40,16540,25516:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes to Supply Integrated Subsea, Completion Systems for Turkish Petroleum's Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3

  • Technologies will optimize offshore production in the Sakarya Gas Field
  • Baker Hughes to deliver deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated technology
  • Integrated approach will enhance operating efficiencies

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday a significant award from Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to supply subsea production and intelligent completion systems in the country's strategic Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3.

Through the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated subsea structures and control systems to support production at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 feet. The company's advanced, intelligent upper and lower completions systems will provide enhanced, multizonal control of subsurface operations.

"The development of the Sakarya gas fields has transformed Turkiye's energy sector, leading to a more prosperous, secure future for the country," said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. "By bringing to bear our unique combination of subsea and completions technologies alongside our operational expertise and subsurface insights, Baker Hughes, TPAO and TP-OTC are able to collaboratively unlock these crucial hydrocarbons that will power Turkiye for decades to come."

Baker Hughes has collaborated with TPAO and TP-OTC in the Sakarya Gas Field since development began in 2022. The company's GaffneyClineTM energy advisory team has worked closely with TPAO and TP-OTC on reservoir and technology evaluations for the field's unique subsurface geology. Baker Hughes has also provided advanced lower completions solutions ideally suited to optimize production in thin-layered reservoirs like those found in the Black Sea.

During Phase 3, Baker Hughes' completions technologies, including InForceTM HCMTM-A interval control valves, SureTREATTM chemical injection valves, SureSENSTM QPT ELITE gauges, REACHTM subsurface safety valves and SC-XPTM Select Zero Loss stack-pack system, will be integrated with subsea production systems to create new engineering and operational efficiencies.

Deliveries and execution supporting Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 will begin in late 2025.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Brian Reynolds
+1 363-315-6663
brian.reynolds@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.