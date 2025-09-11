Sky Quarry Inc: Sky Quarry Appoints Co-Founder Marcus Laun as Interim Chief Executive Officer

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company, today announced the appointment of Marcus Laun as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Laun, a co-founder of the Company with more than 25 years of capital markets experience, has held senior roles in finance and advised on digital asset initiatives such as tokenization and exchange development. As Interim CEO, he will guide Sky Quarry through its next stage of growth with a focus on sustainable operations and the advancement of a digital treasury strategy. These initiatives are intended to broaden potential sources of capital, expand investor access, and may strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

"I am both excited and encouraged by the opportunities ahead," said Marcus Laun. "Our integrated business model, combining recycling, refining, and digital assets, positions us to deliver both environmental and financial innovation. Traditional industries and the digital revolution may seem worlds apart, yet the two are complementary and together create even greater potential."

Sky Quarry's integrated platform is anchored by three core assets: the PR Spring facility in Utah, which sits on significant oil sands resources; the Foreland Refinery in Nevada, the state's only operating refinery; and proprietary technology designed to process the more than 15 million tons of asphalt shingles discarded annually in the U.S., which is estimated to equate to approximately 22 million barrels of oil, as well as other high-value industrial materials. Together, these assets provide a strong foundation for growth and innovation, positioning the Company to potentially benefit from tightening fuel supplies in the Western U.S. while advancing long-term sustainability goals.

He continued, "Sky Quarry has an attractive model today, but it can be enhanced through a digital treasury and the potential tokenization of our assets. By layering blockchain-based tools on top of our recycling and refining operations, we are pursuing opportunities with the goal of broadening funding access, lowering borrowing costs, and unlocking asset value that traditional markets often overlook. This approach can make Sky Quarry more resilient and efficient; while also expanding the ways investors can engage with our Company."

For more insight into Sky Quarry's integrated business model and digital treasury initiatives, a replay of the Company's recent webinar is available here: https://youtu.be/9kiwbjMcULE

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

