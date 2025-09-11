Primega Group Holdings Limited Announces Approval of Name Change to "DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd." at Extraordinary General Meeting

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primega Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ZDAI) (the "Company") announced that during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today at 9:00 a.m. at Room 2912, 29/F., New Tech Plaza, 34 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, the proposal to change the Company's English name and to adopt the Company's Chinese name was officially approved subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands.

The Meeting was duly convened, with Tan Yu elected as the Chairperson of the Meeting in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. The Chairperson confirmed that the Meeting met the quorum requirement.

Special Resolution Passed

The following special resolution was deliberated and approved:

"THAT, subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the English name of the Company be changed from "Primega Group Holdings Limited" to "DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd." ("Change of English Name") and the Chinese name of "????????" be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company ("Adoption of Chinese Name") with effect from the date of entry of the new English name and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands and the date on which the certificate of incorporation on change of name is issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands and that any director, company secretary, and/or the registered office provider of the Company be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents as he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of English Name and the Adoption of Chinese Name, and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company."

The special resolution was approved by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Company Statement

The Board of Directors stated that the approved name change will further enhance the Company's brand identity and align with its strategic goals in technological innovation and core business development. The Company is committed to empowering traditional industries, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors, through technology and promoting sustainable value creation.

About Primega Group

Primega Group is a Cayman Islands-registered holding company that provides transportation and construction engineering services. On the basis of its existing operations, the company is committed to transforming traditional industries such as hospitality and retail, empowering industries, and driving sustainable value creation. As a comprehensive enterprise group integrating liquor production, research and development, and sales, the Group aims to implement its strategic plan of "empowering traditional industries with technology." By leveraging its technological capabilities to redefine industry boundaries, it seeks to build a "digital ecosystem matrix for baijiu" and establish a digital platform for the liquor industry. Through the dual drivers of "digital empowerment and cultural heritage," the Group strives to redefine the consumer experience of baijiu and become an innovation benchmark in the high-end custom liquor sector. The recent name change reflects the company's strategic focus on new business objectives and further solidifies its position in the industry.



