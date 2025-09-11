AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Aerial Systems Rebrands as EagleNXT to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Rebrand reflects strategic evolution and positions EagleNXT to capture global expansion opportunities across defense, agriculture, and commercial drone markets

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announces it has completed a comprehensive rebrand and will begin operating under the name EagleNXT. The new brand reflects the Company's evolution, its sharpened strategic focus, and its mission to deliver the intelligence that safeguards and empowers the world.

EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby commented, "For years, we have built a reputation as a trusted leader in aerial intelligence-designing products our partners rely on - whether commercial, agricultural, or for defense -- forging relationships across critical industries, and assembling a team dedicated to creating what comes next. As EagleNXT, we honor our legacy while embracing our future. Our solutions will continue to evolve, our innovations will advance, and our reach will expand into new, high-growth markets. At our core, we remain committed to delivering intelligence that strengthens security, improves productivity, and drives sustainable value for our customers and shareholders."

The rebrand to EagleNXT underscores the Company's commitment to advancing best-in-class drones, sensors, and software that serve both government and commercial markets. With over one million global flights, record-setting contracts, and industry-first regulatory approvals, EagleNXT is well positioned to expand its leadership in rapidly growing markets including defense, public safety, agriculture, and environmental monitoring and research.

The Company's mission statement- EagleNXT protects what matters most: lives, land, and the pursuit of peace- serves as the foundation of the rebrand and communicates EagleNXT's focus on innovation, resilience, and long-term value creation.



About EagleNXT



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS) is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

