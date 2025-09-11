NxGen Brands Inc.: NxGen Brands, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Operating Business

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company") (www.nxgenbrands.com) is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire an operating business that is very scalable in an exciting and growing industry. The company has been a staple in the industry and has a very loyal following that is growing year over year. The company's unique product offering has garnered attention in retail locations around the US.

Marjorie Schaefer, the Company's CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to sign this LOI positioning the company with a great opportunity to provide superb value to shareholders and the current employees, and very excited to release more details on the progress of the LOI in the coming weeks!"

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's X account, @NGen_Brands. In order to better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com. The Company's new website is https://www.nxgenbrands.com. All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/profile. We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identify from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact: marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com