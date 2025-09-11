mhance Announces Acquisition by SilverTree Equity

SilverTree's investment further strengthens mhance's position as a leading, next-gen Microsoft Solution Partner in the UK, deepening its differentiated sector expertise, and expanding its Azure, Power Platform, and Data & AI capabilities

Julian Stone, founder and former CEO of Pythagoras, a leading UK-based Microsoft Dynamics partner sold to EY in 2021, joins mhance as Executive Chairman

MANCHESTER, England and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mhance, a highly accredited, multi-award-winning Microsoft Solution Partner today announced it has been acquired by SilverTree Equity, a London-based, sector-specialist private equity firm focused on software and tech-enabled business services companies. As part of the transaction, SilverTree has appointed Julian Stone as Executive Chairman, who brings 25+ years of domain expertise as founder of Pythagoras, a leading Microsoft Dynamics Partner sold to EY in 2021.

The partnership will accelerate mhance's next phase of growth as it expands its Microsoft Dynamics, Azure, Power Platform, and Data & AI capabilities to address increasing customer complexity. With over 120 employees mhance is one of the largest pure-play Microsoft Solution Partners in the UK, enabling a true end-to-end offering for customers across core verticals including not-for-profit, memberships, construction and others. Additionally, mhance is a leading Great Plains support partner with a strong track record of successfully migrating organizations to Business Central - making mhance the ideal partner for any Great Plains user in the UK.

mhance serves over 500 customers in the UK & Ireland and has developed deep sector expertise and dedicated IP over the last 15+ years, supporting organizations such as WWF, Médecins Sans Frontières, RSPB, Sir Robert McAlpine and BAM Construct. The company won the 2023 Microsoft Nonprofit Partner of the Year and is one of only two EMEA Dynamics 365 Business Central partners for the charity sector.

SilverTree Equity's investment will strengthen mhance's proposition as a market leader and support continued growth and innovation. Alan Moody, mhance CEO, commented: "SilverTree's investment marks an exciting next chapter for mhance. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built, establishing mhance as a go-to digital transformation partner in the UK, combining deep sector expertise with best-in-class delivery capabilities and Microsoft know-how. This investment enhances our value proposition and accelerates our proven ability to help customers turn AI, data, and business applications into measurable business value."

Nicholas Theuerkauf, Managing Partner at SilverTree Equity, said: "mhance delivers industry-leading services and support, powered by proven delivery capabilities and a long-tenured, loyal customer base. We are excited to support the mhance team and see significant potential to increase mhance's growth organically and through M&A. That includes expansion into adjacent verticals, enhancing mhance's offering in Azure and Dynamics, and continuing to develop mhance's Data & AI practice, which we believe is market-leading".

Julian Stone, Executive Chairman of mhance, commented: "Microsoft's rapid innovation across AI and Azure is redefining the future of enterprise technology. With AI now embedded across Azure, Dynamics 365, and the Power Platform, organisations of all sizes and sectors are accelerating their digital transformation. mhance is uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the full potential of this ecosystem - combining proven Microsoft expertise, a strong track record of delivery, and our own IP to create tailored, high-impact solutions. As businesses modernise their infrastructure and data platforms, Microsoft's leadership in cloud and AI continues to expand - and mhance is proud to be a strategic partner in driving this next wave of transformation."

About mhance

mhance is a highly accredited Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations in Business Applications, Azure, and Modern Work delivering solutions across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power BI, SharePoint, and the Power Platform to some of the largest organisations within the Not-for-profit, Public and Commercial Sectors. The company is based in the UK, with offices in London, Manchester and Dublin, and employs over 120 employees.

About SilverTree

SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and a deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 75 transactions.

