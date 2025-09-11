Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Sprocket Security Recognized by G2 for 'Best Support' and 'Easiest to Do Business With'

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Sprocket Security is excited to announce that it has officially been recognized for "Best Support" and "Easiest to Do Business With" in G2's Fall 2025 Relationship Index for Penetration Testing. This placement reflects the genuine satisfaction of our users and underscores our growing impact in the cybersecurity community, as well as the fundamental importance of Sprocket's relationship with its clients.

"We're honored to be recognized in G2's Relationship Index for Penetration Testing," said Sprocket Security COO Gaurav Kulkarni. "These awards reflect what matters most to us - making our customers' lives easier while delivering exceptional service. As the only provider built around continuous penetration testing, we're proud to be changing the industry and raising the bar for what organizations should expect from their security partners. The fact that this recognition comes directly from customer feedback makes it especially meaningful."

This recognition is based exclusively on feedback from verified users. Their comprehensive reviews highlight:

  • Product Excellence: Built with real-time insights, our solution addresses modern security challenges efficiently.

  • Customer Trust: Positive ratings and reviews on G2 reflect our users' tangible value they derive from our product.

  • Commitment to Innovation: This milestone affirms our mission to continually evolve and deliver a product that meets or exceeds user expectations.

Sprocket Security remains committed to empowering organizations with a security solution that is as effective as it is easy to use. This recognition serves as further fuel for the company's mission: to secure as many businesses as possible and prevent breaches. Learn more about what customers are saying on Sprocket Security's G2 profile.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Millions of users trust these authentic peer reviews to guide their purchasing decisions.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security provides an expert-driven offensive security platform that proactively identifies, verifies and simulates threats, ensuring our clients' digital environments are always secure. Unlike legacy penetration testing, our continuous approach offers real-time insights and adaptive security measures, giving businesses the confidence to move quickly and reliably prevent potential threats.

Contact Information

Amanda Mates
amates@sprocketsecurity.com

SOURCE: Sprocket



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sprocket-security-recognized-by-g2-for-best-support-and-easiest-t-1071652

